'GMA' celebrates Dogust: Meet these adoptable dogs from across the country!

Happy Dogust!

Aug. 1 is the official birthday for shelter dog s. North Shore Animal League America , headquartered in Port Washington, New York, created the holiday back in 2008, after rescuing animals and not knowing their actual birthdays.

Shelters across the country work all year long to find forever homes for adoptable dogs. This first week of August, "Good Morning America" is celebrating that work and spotlighting shelter dogs who are adoptable.

Adopting a dog is a major responsibility, experts say, but can be the start of a rewarding and furry friendship.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the adoptable dogs from shelters seen on "GMA." Contact shelters directly for further information.

Dallas

Featured shelter: Dallas Animal Services

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) , one of the largest municipal animal shelters in the country, serves tens of thousands of pets in the city of Dallas each year.

Meet the adoptable dogs:

Dallas Animal Services - PHOTO: Dallas Animal Services helps celebrate "Dogust" with GMA in hopes of finding shelter dogs their forever homes.

🐾 Dill is a 2-year-old, 48-lb brindle mixed breed dog. Dill knows how to sit and absolutely adores cuddles and cookies. Dill is great with dogs of all sizes, but says no thank you to cats!

🐾 Faith is a 7-month old, 35-lb beige mixed breed dog. She loves playing rowdy with other dogs and enjoys jumping through sprinklers.

🐾 Chickita is a 7-year-old, 64-lb black brindle mixed breed dog. She appears to prefer women over men. Her play style is dainty/gentle in play group with other dogs.

🐾 Bentley is a 5-year-old, 51-lb black mixed breed dog. He has a dainty/gentle play style in doggie playgroup.

🐾 Gigi is a 1-year-old, 42-lb mixed breed dog. This pup is a little shy at first but warms up and starts to play once she gets comfortable with you!

🐾 Oliver is a 2-year-old, 56-lb white mixed breed dog. This love bug knows how to sit and enjoys the company of other dogs. He does better with just one or two dogs to play with.

🐾 Shania is a 4-year-old, 46-lb mixed breed dog. This high energy pup loves to play with other dogs and jumping in the kiddie pool.

🐾 Deb is a 5-year-old, 40-lb mixed breed dog. This gentle lady is dainty in play group and loves to

🐾 Boon is a 7-year-old, 51-lb mixed breed dog. This sweet old man loves cookies and snuggles.

🐾 Bonnie a 3-year-old, 53-lb mixed breed dog. This energetic and smiley girl is super smart and treat motivated.

Tampa

Featured shelter: Mercy Full Project

Heydi Acuna, the founder of Mercy Full Project (MFP) , said the shelter focuses on animal rescue and helping strays and helpless animals in the community.

Meet the adoptable dogs:

ABC/Mercy Full Project - PHOTO: Mercy Full Project in Tampa, FL celebrates "Dogust" with GMA in hopes of finding shelter dogs their forever homes.

🐾 Bella is a big cuddler who loves to snuggle, enjoys long walks and would love a backyard to run around in. She is crate trained, potty trained, leash trained and know all basic obedience.

🐾 Cherokee is about a year and a half old. She's friendly, playful and happy pup with lots of energy. Cherokee’s perfect match would be an active and playful family! She’s been at the shelter for six months and is hoping to go home soon.

🐾 Gracie came to the shelter after being abandoned in a backyard. She loves people and being the center of attention. The shelter recommends that Gracie be the only star pet in her new home, but would be an amazing companion and a great family dog.

🐾 King Miami is a ten-year-old shepherd/ hound mix. King Miami is a big couch potato who is simply looking for his retirement home!

🐾 Leila is a sweet and loving dog who loves to cuddle up with people, play and then chill. (Don't we all?)

🐾 Lucas is a loving, playful and goofy dog who was brought to MFP after being neglected by his previous owner. Lucas loves to play out in the yard and go for long walks. He has tons of energy and is learning how to be good with other dogs.

🐾 Lucky is a very sweet, loving and obedient boy. He loves to play fetch with outside and is very "treat motivated."

🐾 Maria is a 2-year-old American pit bull terrier whose sense of humor is as big as her heart. She loves long walks, bones and is a perfect match for an active family with a backyard and older kids. She’s been at the shelter for two years and would love to find her forever home today!

🐾 Michelle is a playful pooch who is kid, dog and cat friendly. She's looking for her forever home to play fetch, be outside and give kisses.

🐾 Pluto is an out-of-this-world adventurous bulldog terrier pit bull mix, who came from a rural Florida shelter. He loves to run around, play fetch and would be a great adventure buddy! He is currently fostered in a home with other large dogs and has basic training.

Philadelphia

Women's Animal Center in Philadelphia was founded in 1869 and calls itself "America's First Animal Shelter." Karen Lash, who is in charge of fundraising, said that, since 2015, the shelter has helped more than 10,000 animals find homes.

Meet the adoptable dogs:

Womens Animal Shelter/ABC Photo Illustration - PHOTO: Women's Animal Shelter in Bensalem, PA celebrates "Dogust" with GMA in hopes of finding shelter dogs their forever homes.

🐾 Benjamin is an 8-year-old greyhound and retriever mix -- which means he'll fall in love with you extra fast. Benjamin enjoys playing fetch with a tennis ball and kicking back with "Abbott Elementary." He's been at the shelter for over a year and is really hoping to find a home!

🐾 Onyx is a 2-year-old terrier pit bull mix with a great sense of humor. He loves outdoor play time, chewing bones and the musical stylings of "Weird Al."

🐾 Brax is a beautiful 3-year-old brown terrier pit bull mix, and a recent graduate of the shelter's "Scholar Dog" program.

🐾 Bishop is a 5-year-old terrier pit bull mix. Bishop is a shy guy at first but warms up like a good cup of tea with his human companions. Bishop is well-rounded and has lived with a cat before -- and he's ready for his new family!

Whesker is a 4-year-old long-haired Rottweiler who's sure to be a fit for any active family.

🐾 Chunk is a sweet, friendly, 12-year-old terrier pit bull mix. He’s a very nice senior dog who lived with another dog in his previous home. If you want a more relaxed companion, a senior pet is your best bet, the shelter says.

🐾 Ranka is a gorgeous 8-year-old German shepherd mix. This sweet senior pup is friendly and lived in her previous home with a cat.

🐾 Murphy is an adorable and energetic 2-year-old terrier and pit bull mix. He’s friendly with big puppy energy. The shelter recommends that Murphy be the only star pet in his new home and with children over the age of twelve. He was recently returned because of his need for an active lifestyle. Murphy enjoys play time in the shelter yard running around after toys and his ball.

🐾 Tyson is a gorgeous white and brown 3-year-old terrier pit bull mix. The shelter recommends that this loveable boy be the only star pet in his new home and with children over 18.

🐾 Louie is a handsome 8-year-old male black retriever mix. He’s friendly, playful, and a very nice senior dog who enjoys exercise and play with human companions in our shelter yards. He'll be a great fit in a home with no other pets.

