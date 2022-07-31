Letters: What's 'civil' when rights impeded?

www.theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
In letter seeking AG opinion, council leaders challenge Guillory's availability while in rehab
The leaders of the Lafayette City and Parish Councils , in a letter Tuesday, clarified and added context to the mayor-president's request for a Louisiana Attorney General opinion regarding his availability to fulfill his duties from an in-patient rehab facility. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a letter dated July 27,...
theadvocate.com
After nosedive from COVID, Baton Rouge schools recover some on key state test
School districts in the capital region continue to dominate the state rankings on LEAP standardized tests, but they still haven’t bounced back from the initial drop they took early in the COVID pandemic, according to results released Wednesday. Zachary reclaimed the top spot in the state. The district had...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Older people can do plenty to protect our environment too
Bob Marshall's recent call to young people to be a new "greatest generation" and take on the challenge of climate change will hopefully find a good response. I would add, however, that rather than waiting for their children to convince them, older people can — and need to — do their part now, as many are doing already.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
theadvocate.com
Former West Feliciana assessor, father of current sheriff laid to rest
Former West Feliciana Parish Assessor W.D. Spillman died July 31. The lifelong cattleman and father of Sheriff Brian Spillman was buried Aug. 3 at Upper Place Cemetery in St. Francisville. He served as assessor for 20 years before retiring. His family and friends celebrated his 90th birthday with a community...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Aug. 3, 2022
As students head back to school and elections are kicking into gear, let's share our "What I did on summer vacation stories." If we get some good ones, we'll share them in print. Be sure to include photos. Include your name, email or phone number so we can reach you,...
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
brproud.com
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools not following Diocese of Lafayette’s handbook decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Lafayette has put a “Sexual Identity Policy” into its handbook for the upcoming school year. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is not following the Diocese of Lafayette in regards to this policy. The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge said there is no such policy in their school system.
WWL-TV
Adoptees can finally access their original birth certificates in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a key to her past. House...
theadvocate.com
Solar farm in East Feliciana? Police Jury vote paves the way for California to build in parish
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury gave its final approval Aug. 1 to an agreement with a California solar power generator to build a solar farm in the southeastern part of the parish. Ecoplexus wants to build an array of solar power panels on about 1,400 acres of land in...
NOLA.com
Baby Steps: Despite recent changes, Louisiana struggles to recruit foster care workers and parents
Brandee Sandusky and her husband Rhett had been certified as foster parents for less than 24 hours in February 2018 when they got a call from the state about a newborn baby girl. “We got certified and got our first placement that same day, which hints to how great the...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: A crisis plan for an Angola juvenile center must not be permanent
By any standard, there is an air of desperate improvisation in where to send the most disruptive youth offenders housed in Bridge City’s juvenile jail. And one improvisation that is getting the most skepticism is the redeployment of about two dozen to Angola, the sprawling maximum-security prison of legend.
theadvocate.com
Vision of Hope and Faith Center in Zachary holds ribbon-cutting
Angela Weir, founder of Vision of Hope and Faith Center, recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. Family members, chamber members and local community leaders were on hand. Vision of Hope and Faith Center operates to provide assistance for all humanity. It is a 509(a)(2) nonprofit public...
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana State Senator pleads guilty to defraud donors, political party
NEW ORLEANS – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, KAREN CARTER PETERSON, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Judge says Crowley police chief candidate meets residency requirements despite claims otherwise
Acadia Parish judge determined Monday that a candidate for Police Chief of Crowley met the residency requirements
theadvocate.com
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
Ville Platte Mayor inaugurated as first black female President of the LMA
Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has been inaugurated as the first ever female African American president of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
theadvocate.com
'These stinking scammers': Fake emergency preparedness number used in post-Ida fraud attempt
The Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness’ phones started ringing off the hook Friday with people returning calls from its office number. The only problem? The office didn’t make any calls that day — a scammer used its phone number in an effort to swindle residents into thinking they qualified for Hurricane Ida relief money.
theadvocate.com
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth. "I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs...
