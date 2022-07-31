'Like a bomb went off' | Video shows lightning hit tree near NC home

www.wcnc.com
Lincoln County deputy prevents man from jumping from a bridge
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy has been credited with saving a man from jumping from a bridge into the South Fork River. Officials said Deputy H. Prater was on routine patrol on Aug. 1 on Long Shoals Road when he came upon a man sitting partially over a concrete guardrail on the bridge over the South Fork River.
VERIFY | No, August fog days do not equal winter snow days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the mountains of North Carolina many people know the folklore that says "For every fog in August, there will be a snowfall." People usually keep track it with beans or even coins in the jar. Some variations have large beans for heavy fog which means heavy snow and small beans for light fog and light snow.
Gov. Cooper is trying to lure Music Midtown to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is trying to lure a popular music festival to North Carolina. Cooper tweeted that North Carolina is ready to welcome Music Midtown to the state saying he could ensure a "fun and safe" festival. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond...
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Volkswagen settlement could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A settlement with Volkswagen could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to North Carolina. Back in 2015, the EPA discovered Volkswagen was using software in its diesel cars to avoid federal emissions standards. The company was ordered to stop selling the cars and was ordered to buy back the faulty vehicles from customers.
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
Town of Newton is seeking proposals for a downtown mural
NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, North Carolina, is seeking proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural. The commission said it envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history.
Police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
Attorney General Josh Stein, democratic leaders vow to fight for abortion rights in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, North Carolina is one of few states in the South where abortions are legal for up to 20 weeks, but in a press conference with fellow Democrats, Attorney General Josh Stein says that could change depending on which party leads the state after the November elections.
NC gives out a record $105 million in unclaimed cash, but there's more! Find your cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
SC parents face long waitlists, high prices when looking for child care
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are planning on having a child soon and not registered at a daycare, it may be too late. Waitlists at many places are backed up for months, if not longer. Corina Bickley is a first time mom to a six-month-old baby girl named Paige.
Task force aims to take legal action against companies behind robocalls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys general from around the country are looking to take down robocalls and the companies behind them. On Tuesday, Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General, announced that an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force was forming with all 50 attorneys general. Stein, along with two others, is leading the movement.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment...
