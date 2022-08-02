ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

1st Capitol rioter to stand trial gets 7 years, the longest Jan. 6 sentence so far

By Alexander Mallin
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yVGk_0h0Kkn6q00

A federal judge on Monday sentenced the first Capitol rioter convicted at trial to 87 months, or just over seven years in prison -- the longest term of incarceration thus far for a defendant in the Justice Department's criminal investigation of the Jan. 6 assault on Congress.

Guy Wesley Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted by a federal jury in March of five felony counts, including obstruction of justice as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm.

Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice had asked that Reffitt be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors had also -- for the first time -- asked a federal district court judge to apply a terrorism enhancement , which would effectively define under law that a rioter's actions amounted to domestic terrorism.

MORE: Who should be labeled a terrorist? Jan. 6 sentencing fuels the debate

"We do believe that what he was doing that day was domestic terrorism and we do believe that he's a domestic terrorist," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said Monday.

But the judge overseeing Reffitt's case, Dabney Friedrich, turned down the request, saying that there have been multiple other defendants from the Jan. 6 attack where DOJ chose not to pursue the terrorism enhancement, despite their conduct appearing to be much more serious and threatening than what Reffitt was convicted of at trial.

Reffitt's attorney, Clinton Broden, argued the DOJ was unfairly seeking to make an example of Reffitt simply because he took his case to trial.

"This is the only case where the government has asked for the terrorism enhancement, and this is the only case where the defendant has gone to trial," Broden said. "I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to figure that out."

Reffitt is among the more than 850 people who have been charged in connection with the deadly breach of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election. Over 200 defendants have already pleaded guilty to a variety of misdemeanors and felony charges, with some being sentenced to years in federal prison.

Reffitt's attorney, Clinton Broden, asked that his client be sentenced to no more than two years. He said he was shocked by the prosecution's recommendation, since his client wasn't accused of entering the Capitol or assaulting any police officers that day.

"It's absolutely absurd," Broden told The Associated Press during a telephone interview last month. "I certainly don't condone what Mr. Reffitt did. And I think everybody realizes the seriousness of the offenses. But at the same point, there has to be some proportionality here."

Federal sentencing guidelines in Reffitt's case called for a prison sentence ranging from nine years to 11 years and three months.

During the trial, prosecutors sought to cast Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group, as a ringleader of one of the first waves of the mob that breached the Capitol from the building's west side.

MORE: By the numbers: How the Jan. 6 investigation is shaping up 1 year later

Videos played in court showed Reffitt climbing a stone banister near where scaffolding had been put up in advance of President Joe Biden's inauguration, and Reffitt confronting U.S. Capitol Police officers who warned him to back down before they fired less-than-lethal ammunition and pepper spray to stop his advance. Other videos presented in court showed Reffitt gesturing to the crowd behind him in what appeared to be an attempt to get them to move up the stairs toward multiple entryways that lead into the building.

At one point in the trial, prosecutors played first-person footage that Reffitt had recorded with a 360-degree camera mounted on his helmet while in the crowd at the "Save America" rally prior to the attack.

"We're taking the Capitol before the day is out," Reffitt says in the video. "Everybody is in the same harmony on that ... dragging 'em out kicking and f***ing screaming."

"I didn't come here to play games ... I just want to see Pelosi's head hit every f***ing stair on the way out," he says later. "I think we have the numbers to make it happen ... without firing a single shot."

The Justice Department's case also relied on two key witnesses: Rocky Hardie, a former member of the Texas Three Percenters, who testified against Reffitt in exchange for immunity to cooperate, and Reffitt's 19-year-old son, Jackson, who submitted an online tip to the FBI first alerting them to his father's plans weeks before the riot, ultimately leading to Reffitt's arrest on Jan. 16, 2021.

MORE: Family torn apart by Capitol insurrection reflects on Jan. 6 anniversary

During an interview with ABC News from jail last December, Reffitt said he "never expected anything like this to happen."

"This has been disastrous for me and my family , especially for my girls, my son -- actually, all of my family," Reffitt told ABC News

Comments / 329

Victoria
2d ago

I'll never understand how a person could follow Trump to the point of ending up in jail or having police records for this false idol. Trump never did a thing for them but get them in trouble and ruin their lives.

Reply(95)
106
CO Dee
2d ago

reminds me of a documentary about WW2 that I saw about how so many Hitler followers had to go to jail,be hung or shot for their blind loyalty...how they had to bury the bodies, along with rebuilding their country. I'm just hoping that most of the trump cult is starting to figure him out for the grifting, criminal he is. hope so 😬🤞🏿

Reply
20
Francis Brotnitsky
2d ago

Of course the poor will be punished not the rich ! trump who started it all will get away with it like everything else ! Mr let’s claim bankruptcy and keep most of my money smh! Nothing ever changes !

Reply(2)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Wylie, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Wylie, TX
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach

A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Justice Department#Domestic Terrorism#The Justice Department#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy