Mariposa County, CA

Oak Fire: Crews reach 72% containment, acreage holds steady at 19,244

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

Crews are continuing to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. CAL FIRE reports there was no growth on the fire overnight and containment increased to 72%.

The wildfire has scorched 19,244 acres since it first sparked on the afternoon of Friday, July 22nd.

CAL FIRE reports that 116 houses have been destroyed, along with 66 outbuildings.

Currently, the most complex firefighting operation is in the Devil's Gulch area, with crews working to build and secure control lines in incredibly steep and rugged terrain.

Fire personnel are fighting to control the flames from ground and from air, as the wildfire continues to threaten about 200 more buildings.

An 'apocalyptic scene' was captured in Mariposa County Friday as the Oak Fire filled skies with smoke.

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

Officials have been gradually reducing evacuation orders to fire advisements.

That means residents are allowed in their homes, but should be ready to leave in case flames spread further.

Areas including Triangle Road, some parts of Lushmeadows Subdivision, and all addresses on Highway 140 are now open, but only for residents who live in the area.

You can see updates and details on this evacuation map
created by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Areas marked in red are where residents are ordered to leave. Areas in yellow are under fire advisories.

Governor Newsom has secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot weather with minimal humidity. The fire is also burning in an area with high tree mortality and dense fuels.

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School. Evacuees are being given safe shelter, water, meals and more resources.

Address of evacuation centers:
  • Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338

    • Animal evacuation centers:

  • Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

  • Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

  • Large Animals: Mariposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

  • Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold

    • Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)

    For the latest developments, photos and videos on the Oak Fire, click here .

