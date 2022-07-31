Chelsea Football Preview: Hornets embrace challenge of move to 7A

280living.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season
Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season
Due to health issues, Chris Stewart to fill in for Eli Gold on Crimson Tide Sports Network
American Legion Baseball Tournament expected to have economic impact on Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Teams are competing for a spot in the American Legion World Series this week in Shelby County. Many out-of-state visitors are in Pelham for this week’s baseball tournament. American Legion baseball officials say it’s bringing a big boost to the local economy. Eight teams from the mid-south are competing in this year’s […]
Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide
Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment
On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama pledge says he'll flip 5-star Notre Dame commitment: 'Mark my words'
Alabama recently added 5-star running back Richard Young to its 2023 class. Now, Young wants to get another 5-star on board to play for the Crimson Tide. On social media, Young told his followers that he will get Keeley to flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Alabama. Young’s declaration...
montanarightnow.com
After being drafted by Cubs, Blatter keeps commitment to Alabama
BILLINGS, Mont.- Billings native Brock Blatter has decided to go to college and play baseball at the University of Alabama. Blatter was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round of the MLB draft. Blatter told SWX Montana on Tuesday he made his decision to go to play for...
Village Living
4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year
Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
The drought is over: Buffalo Rock says batch of signature ginger ale headed to store shelves
Buffalo Rock said customers can expect to begin seeing the ginger ale back on shelves "over the next week."
Shelby Reporter
Superior Grill closes after 27 years
NORTH SHELBY – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. 280 in Shelby County has closed its doors after nearly three decades in business. Superior Grill closed on Sunday, July 31, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Our first words must be thank you,” the post...
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors
Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
tigerdroppings.com
Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita
New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
