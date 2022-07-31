Exclusive: Concern about abortion explodes among Democrats, fueling a push to vote

www.aol.com
‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid
You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
Sinema faces conflicting pressures in Arizona on Democrats' big agenda bill
PHOENIX — Stephen Lumpkin, dressed in a “Trump 2020” T-shirt at a Republican rally on the eve of Arizona's primary, wants the former president to run again in 2024 and believes, against all evidence, he could even get “reinstated” before the next election. Lumpkin is...
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
'I would die': People with disabilities say abortion bans could have fatal consequences
A lack of abortion access adds to the list of reproductive rights that have been taken away from people with disabilities, which could be deadly, advocates say.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Supreme Court's landmark guns ruling prompts race to test Second Amendment's limits
WASHINGTON – For Zellnor Myrie, there was no time to waste when the Supreme Court handed down its sweeping Second Amendment decision in late June, striking down New York's law regulating carry permits. The state senator from Brooklyn helped craft a series of gun restrictions that were signed into law days later.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Liz Cheney gets Kevin Costner's endorsement and adds, 'real men put country over party'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., tweeted actor Kevin Costner's endorsement of her, noting "real men put country over party." Cheney, who has been in the spotlight for her position on the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, and her criticism of former President Donald Trump, tweeted on Monday a photo of Costner in a T-shirt that read "I'M FOR LIZ CHENEY."
Presidential motorcade officer details Trump's behavior on Jan. 6
A former officer who was part of Donald Trump’s motorcade on Jan. 6, 2021, said Monday that Trump was “upset” at not being allowed to join his supporters attacking the Capitol. Mark Robinson, a now retired D.C. police officer who was in the front car of Trump’s...
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
Florida clergy lawsuits say abortion ban violates religious freedom
(Reuters) -Clergy members of five religions sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law criminalizing most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the ban violates their religious freedom rights. The five separate lawsuits https://tmsnrt.rs/3BBEdIr, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim the state's ban curtails...
Ivana Trump's Burial Place May Have Landed Donald Trump These Huge Tax Breaks
Ivana Trump’s death has taken a strange turn now that it’s been revealed that she’s buried by the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The reason why she’s there suddenly makes sense because we all know Donald Trump loves a good deal, and he’s possibly getting one by creating a cemetery on his property.
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
‘This decision was wrong’: Wichita-area poll workers turned away voters before 7 p.m.
As many as 150 people standing in line at a voting center west of Wichita were turned away before polls closed on Tuesday evening. Poll workers at Maize Recreation Center, just west of Wichita, directed the voters to go to a different polling location. It’s unclear why. Anyone in...
Live voting result updates for Aug. 2, 2022, primary election in Pierce County, WA
Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Pierce County, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area council and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
Kris Kobach narrowly wins Kansas GOP primary for attorney general in political comeback
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for state attorney general, promising to weaponize the office against the Biden administration. Kobach’s primary victory marks the 56-year-old’s first political win since he lost the Republican U.S. Senate race two years ago and re-establishes him as...
Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits
A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
What Toobin says is a 'big deal' development in the Jan. 6 criminal probe
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Anderson Cooper about the scale of the Department of Justice’s January 6 criminal probe, and the significance of new subpoenas in the investigation.
