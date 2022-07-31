ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Nml0_0h0KDWVy00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing on July 14.

According to WBBH , finding Johnson has been difficult because she does not have a bank account, a car, or any known social media. She was also said to rarely use her phone.

WINK News reported that Johnson’s ex-husband told police she missed an appointment to see her children, saying she had to work in a text message. Police said she got a ride from a coworker to the Cape Coral bus station on 4th Terrace.

Tennessee woman shot in target practice accident

Surveillance video first placed her at the bus station around 5:37 p.m. on July 5 and again on July 8 at 5:31 a.m. She was seen leaving with a suitcase in the second instance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3KGM_0h0KDWVy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8n9H_0h0KDWVy00
Photos courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department

On Thursday, police said Johnson was seen on the morning of July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus to Tampa. The bus was supposed to be making a nonstop trip to Tampa.

Police said she was seen carrying her bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny at the time.

Johnson is described as being 130 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has light brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.

If you know where she is, Cape Coral police ask you call the department at 239-574-3223.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Tennessee State
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death

Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Arrested In Dover And Thonotosassa Homicides

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection with a pair of homicides recently in Dover and Thonotosassa. Through investigative means, detectives have identified and arrested Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, who are connected to both
DOVER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bus Station#Greyhound Bus#4th Terrace#Surveillance#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
PALM HARBOR, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Valrico Youth Recovering At Home After Lightning Strike

A River Hills resident struck by lightning on June 30 near Riverview’s Williams Park is making progress on the road to recovery. While Levi Stock, 11, doesn’t remember much of what happened that day, it’s a day his family will never forget. He and his parents, along...
VALRICO, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy