George Parker Jordan, 80, of Eustis, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Lake Wales, Florida, he moved to Eustis in 1990 from Avon Park, Florida. He worked for United Telephone Company as a Special Circuits Technician prior to his retirement. George was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Navy. George was a member of the Bass fishing Club of Avon Park and was a former Chief of the Volunteer Firefighters of Avon Park Lakes. He was a member of the L&L Racing Crew, and he drove the band instrument trailer for the Avon Park High School Band. While retired he enjoyed delivering flowers for his daughter’s flower shop, Daisy a Day Florist of Mount Dora, Florida. He was an avid gardener and beekeeper. With everything George accomplished in life, Family was the most important thing to him.

EUSTIS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO