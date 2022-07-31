www.leesburg-news.com
George Parker Jordan
George Parker Jordan, 80, of Eustis, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Lake Wales, Florida, he moved to Eustis in 1990 from Avon Park, Florida. He worked for United Telephone Company as a Special Circuits Technician prior to his retirement. George was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Navy. George was a member of the Bass fishing Club of Avon Park and was a former Chief of the Volunteer Firefighters of Avon Park Lakes. He was a member of the L&L Racing Crew, and he drove the band instrument trailer for the Avon Park High School Band. While retired he enjoyed delivering flowers for his daughter’s flower shop, Daisy a Day Florist of Mount Dora, Florida. He was an avid gardener and beekeeper. With everything George accomplished in life, Family was the most important thing to him.
Mary Lee Blunt
Mary Lee Blunt, 71, of Leesburg, FL, passed away on July 28, 2022, in Tavares, FL. She was born on November 29, 1950, in Wilmington, NC to her parents: Roy Lee Savage and Mary (Oliver) Savage. Mary was an amazing wife and mother of 3, grandmother of 6, and also served in children’s ministries everywhere she lived. She treated every child like it was her own.
Bobby Franklin Steele
Bobby Franklin Steele, of Leesburg, FL, died, July 17, 2022, at Leesburg Hospital in the presence of family. He is predeceased by his father, John Earl Steele, of Martinsville, VA; mother, Beatrice Esther Highfill; and brother, Kenneth Steele, both of Greensboro, NC; son, Bobby F. Steele, Jr., of Wildwood, FL; daughters, Kimberly Thompson, of Leesburg, FL and Sarah Baker, of Weirsdale, FL.
Argument with girlfriend leads to Leesburg man’s arrest at local motel
An argument with his girlfriend early Monday morning led to a Leesburg man’s drug arrest at a local motel. Jason Scott Pelfrey, 42, had rented a room at the Royal Inn on Bay Street in Eustis. Police were called to the motel when a loud argument occurred between Pelfrey and a woman who had been in the room with him.
Leesburg man jailed after found passed out in stolen vehicle at laundromat in Mount Dora
A 29-year-old Leesburg man was arrested for the fifth time this year after he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle in Mount Dora early Monday. Andrew Ray Begeot had to be administered Narcan and was hospitalized for a drug overdose before being taken to the Lake County Jail. He was charged with two counts of trafficking stolen property and single counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, possession of burglary tools, driving a vehicle with an unassigned license tag, and driving with a license that’s been expired more than six months.
Leesburg man accused of stealing wig off mannequin’s head
A Leesburg man was arrested more than six months after he wore a dress into a beauty supply store and stole a wig off a mannequin. Nathan M. Wilder, 39, of 201 Mike St., was charged last week with second-degree petit theft (third or subsequent offense) in connection with the theft from Holly’s Beauty Supply, located 1315 S. 14th St.
Wawa trespasser charged with possessing crack pipe, ammunition
A Leesburg man with a dozen prior felony convictions was arrested on drug, weapon and resisting charges after being picked up for trespassing at Wawa. At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a Leesburg police officer was in the parking lot of the store, located at 1400 W. North Blvd., and saw a man he knew personally from several prior law enforcement contacts straddling a bicycle and talking to people in a car. When the man – later identified as Keith Bernard McCoy, 50, of 827 E. Magnolia St. – saw the officer, he started riding the bicycle south on North Boulevard, according to the police report.
Witnesses help track down driver in hit-and-run wreck
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly fled the scene of a three-car accident she caused Sunday afternoon. Amber Nicole Harris, 27, of 34518 Laralack Ave., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and two counts leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Witnesses were able to follow Harris and get photos of her and her license plate, which helped Leesburg police track her down.
