Barre, VT

Former Barre school superintendent was paid $87,500 to resign

By Mike Hoey
 5 days ago

The former superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District was paid nearly $90,000 last year in exchange for his resignation, according to the Times Argus .

The newspaper reports that no documentation regarding David Wells’s departure was publicly available until this week. Barre City Councilor Michael Boutin recently filed a public records request with the school board amid frustration at a perceived lack of transparency.

The board provided Boutin with a copy of Wells’s separation agreement. It reportedly shows that Wells resigned in April of 2021, effective at the end of the school year. The document stipulated that he would be paid $87,500 to step aside, and Wells received that payment in May of 2021. He only served in the superintendent position for one year.

