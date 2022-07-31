How much Henrik Stenson and others won at LIV Golf Bedminster

www.golfmagic.com
Related
GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
GolfWRX
LPGA major champ hits out at Bubba Watson and his wife over decision to join LIV
“What are the reasons you (LIV golfer) jumped ship from the PGA/DP World Tour?”. It’s been a long-held argument from those opposed to the Greg Norman-led tour that players are ignoring the human rights record of the backers — the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. And instead, golfers...
So, Is the LIV Golf Product Any Good? Here's an Analysis After Three Events
Its disruption to the sport is obvious. But how is the startup doing as an actual golf event? Bob Harig, who has covered all three so far, offers an analysis.
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
golfmagic.com
Ben Crenshaw's wife deletes Twitter after ripping into Bryson DeChambeau
Julie Crenshaw, the wife of two-time Masters winner Ben, appears to have deleted her Twitter account after taking aim at Bryson DeChambeau. Speaking ahead of the third LIV Golf event in Bedminster, which was won by Henrik Stenson, DeChambeau opened up on a number of topics. One of those topics...
GolfWRX
Phil Mickelson is the highest paid athlete for 2022…and LIV pros dominate the top 10 golfer list
Whatever the thoughts on LIV Golf, and there are quite a few out there, one thing is for sure – it has put a lot of money into quite a few bank accounts. The recent third LIV event concluded last night at Bedminster, with recent recruits Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak starting the final round 14 and 15 shots behind fellow newcomer Henrik Stenson.
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
'Do It For The Saudi Royal Family': Phil Mickelson Cops Brutal Heckle At Rebel LIV Golf Event
Former world number two, Phil Mickelson was hilariously heckled about his ties to the Saudi Arabian Royal Family as he teed off at the controversial LIV Golf event. Perhaps one of the most high-profile names to switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed tour, the American was set to make his first tee of the day when he was met with some choice words.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 million to join LIV Golf, says Greg Norman
The true figure Tiger Woods turned down from LIV Golf was reportedly between $700-800m, according to Greg Norman. Woods, 46, was reportedly approached by the Saudi-backed circuit even before Norman, 72, was announced as their chief executive late last year. LIV Golf have now played three $25million events in their...
Tiger Woods turning down $700-800 million offer from LIV Golf is more proof he's the GOAT
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. By now we all know that LIV Golf is a very empty thing where lots of golfers are making lots of money (funded by the Saudi government) to play three-day exhibitions where it doesn’t really matter who wins or loses.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I hope we survive it': LPGA players past and present explain importance of talks with LIV Golf
While it might have shocked many to hear LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan say she’d talk to LIV Golf, Annika Sorenstam thought it was the right call. As did Juli Inkster. These LPGA legends understand one crucial point: If Greg Norman and LIV Golf aim to create a rival...
ESPN
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald unsure about availability of LIV players
Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has said he is unsure if LIV Golf players will be allowed to feature in next year's event but said he is committed to picking the strongest 12-man team to challenge the United States. Donald, 44, replaced Henrik Stenson as captain on Monday...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament
Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman reveals Tiger turned down between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf
We may only see him four times over the next 10 months or so, with Joe LaCava recently lining out his future schedule, but Tiger Woods is still the player that most moves the needle. LIV Golf may have tried to tempt viewers and sponsors with the likes of Dustin...
Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory
Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.Another week, another win 🏆 @TonyFinauGolf wins the @RocketClassic by 5 shots for back-to-back victories. pic.twitter.com/nboOqPmmYw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2022Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
Former UGA golf star Bubba Watson joins LIV Golf League
Former Georgia Bulldogs golf star Bubba Watson is joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Watson is currently ranked as the No. 86 golfer in the world. The LIV Golf League, which is controversially supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is expected to have an expanded schedule for the 2023 season.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Comments / 0