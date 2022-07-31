ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestercounty.com

Historic Landenberg Store for sale

Photo by Richard L. Gaw Bill and Beth Skalish, the owners of Landenberg Village, LLC since 2005, recently announced that they were selling the Landenberg Store, the Landenberg Hotel and a nearby historic building. Staff Writer. Throughout its 150-year existence, the Landenberg Store has remained an historic and cultural landmark...
LANDENBERG, PA
timespub.com

Erminio Herman Petrecca, Realtor ReMax Centre Realtors

Who says the real estate market is hot? It’s not hot, it’s flammable! Just for the record since the beginning of January, ReMax Centre, a Bucks County Real Estate office, has had 312 homes listed or under contract in just as little as three months. Now is the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park

NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Newtown, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
South Philly Review

Relief opportunities for property owners

Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Jim Briggs, Associate Broker

Your real estate advocate, whether buying or selling. Jim Briggs started his real estate career in 1976. As an independent agent and associate broker with Keller Williams Luxury, dually licensed in Pennsylvania & New Jersey, Jim uses all of his creativity, knowledge and experience to masterfully serve his clients. With...
NEW HOPE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Golden Dragon to close on September 16th

ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Linus Business#Business Economics#Realtors#Estate Agent#Mortgage#Business Industry#The Federal Reserve
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff

Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Woonsocket Call

Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M

HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
timespub.com

Spotlight: Doylestown Sunoco

Increased Fuel Efficiency. When your car is out of alignment, your wheels don’t work together they way they should. Because of this, your vehicle’s engine has to work a lot harder to propel you forward, and this reduces your fuel efficiency. Reduction in Repairs. Driving with bad alignment...
Feasterville-Trevose Times

TreeTrails opens in Trevose

TreeTrails Adventures celebrated its grand opening on July 29 at Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road in Trevose. The park offers an adrenaline rush for climbers ages 7 to adult, beginners to experts. “We couldn’t be more excited to open TreeTrails Adventures in Bucks County at the site of...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

The Herald relocates to Doylestown

Mulefeathers, the Delaware Canal mule who stood at the Herald’s entrance for 15 years is standing guard at a new location. The Herald office has moved from Lahaska to 875 N. Easton Road, Doylestown 18902. Contact information, except for the mailing address, has not changed. Still the same faces, still the same phone number. The newspaper will be delivered to the same locations and readers can pick up copies at the new office.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Eight Arch Stone Bridge to get some needed repairs

The Warwick Township Historical Society received a $30,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Award in June. The money will be used to repair the Eight Arch Stone Bridge, also known as the Bridge Valley Bridge and Pettit’s Bridge. The bridge crosses the Neshaminy Creek above Hartsville. It is the only remaining eight-arch bridge in Pennsylvania. The bridge, on an abandoned spur of Old York Road, spans the Neshaminy Creek at Bridge Valley in Warwick Township.
HARTSVILLE, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 25+ Ways To Welcome August

August is in full swing! Peruse the many outdoor farmers markets, check out the Peach Festival at Peddler’s Village or sip on delicious wine along the Bucks County Wine Trail!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy