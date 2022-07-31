Middletown receives fourth GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

www.timespub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
With Williams out two weeks, why is the police chief acting mayor instead another elected official?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s mostly a technicality. But for what it’s worth, Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter is technically acting as mayor until Aug. 16 at 12:01 a.m., when Mayor Wanda Williams plans to reassume her duties after recovering from a medical procedure on Monday. Why...
Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test
LANCASTER, PA — If you are a female and are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Associations’ hiring consortium has good news for you! They have announced their upcoming test, and the application process is now open. This consortium is made...
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
Berks County election director resigns after scrutiny, lawsuit over election problems
Berks is one of three counties sued by the commonwealth for allegedly not properly certifying the May’ primary results. In a three-sentence statement Tuesday, Berks County officials said the director of elections, Paige Riegner, resigned last week. An attempt to reach Riegner for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful but a county official shared some, albeit vague, insights about her departure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
timespub.com
Eight Arch Stone Bridge to get some needed repairs
The Warwick Township Historical Society received a $30,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Award in June. The money will be used to repair the Eight Arch Stone Bridge, also known as the Bridge Valley Bridge and Pettit’s Bridge. The bridge crosses the Neshaminy Creek above Hartsville. It is the only remaining eight-arch bridge in Pennsylvania. The bridge, on an abandoned spur of Old York Road, spans the Neshaminy Creek at Bridge Valley in Warwick Township.
abc27.com
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Central Pa. school districts hope to fill vacant teaching positions as the new academic year approaches
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In just a few weeks, schools will be back in session, but some districts are hoping to have enough teachers in the classroom. Just last month, the PA Department of Education unveiled a plan to recruit and retain teachers amid a nationwide shortage. “In speaking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penncapital-star.com
Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases
Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
WGAL
York County school principal charged with theft of federal program funds
The CEO and principal of Lincoln Charter School in York is charged with the theft of federal program funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, allegedly obtained by fraud and misapplied about $6,400 from the school in May...
timespub.com
Three area students awarded FCP scholarships
Three area students were among a group of graduating high school seniors who were recently awarded college scholarships from Foundations Community Partnership (FCP). Furlong resident Pierson Stallings (Central Bucks East), Warrington resident Tiahna Mickle (Central Bucks South), and Buckingham resident Corey Brillman (Middle Bucks Institute of Technology) were each awarded $1000 scholarships. FCP recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Bucks County students who continue to excel during these challenging times, and in collaboration with each of the County’s 19 public high schools, FCP announced these 2022 Partnership in Education Scholarship awardees. School administrators and guidance counselors nominated the students who best demonstrated a commitment to community service, academic performance, and quality of character.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Weeks after Dauphin County road repaved, UGI rips it up
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
CVS Pharmacy to close 2 stores in Cumberland County
CVS Pharmacy has closed a store in Carlisle, and plans to close another one in Camp Hill. CVS Pharmacy closed the store at 841 E. High St. in Carlisle on July 11. All prescriptions at that store were transferred to the location at 765 S. West Street in Carlisle. CVS...
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
wdac.com
Former Lancaster County Rep. Dies
LANCASTER – A former member of the PA House from Lancaster County has died. Tom Creighton served as a Republican state representative from the 37th House District from 2001-2013. Creighton also served as Rapho Township Supervisor from 1998 to 2000. He was 77. Creighton leaves a wife and three children.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
lebtown.com
DA silent on why investigation of 2nd fatal PSP shooting is apparently stalled
Nearly nine months after the death of Andrew “Andy” Dzwonchyk, an investigation by Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf into possible criminal charges for the Pennsylvania state trooper who fatally shot him appears to be stalled. Apparent slow play of Dzwonchyk investigation by DA leaves case in...
Comments / 0