Middletown receives fourth GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Three area students were among a group of graduating high school seniors who were recently awarded college scholarships from Foundations Community Partnership (FCP). Furlong resident Pierson Stallings (Central Bucks East), Warrington resident Tiahna Mickle (Central Bucks South), and Buckingham resident Corey Brillman (Middle Bucks Institute of Technology) were each awarded $1000 scholarships. FCP recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Bucks County students who continue to excel during these challenging times, and in collaboration with each of the County’s 19 public high schools, FCP announced these 2022 Partnership in Education Scholarship awardees. School administrators and guidance counselors nominated the students who best demonstrated a commitment to community service, academic performance, and quality of character.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO