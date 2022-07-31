Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment

www.wyff4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Related
South Carolina QB commit takes shot at Clemson
South Carolina's quarterback commitment took what appeared to be a shot at Clemson while making a pitch to fellow prospects about why they should jump on board with the Gamecocks. The Loomis Chaffee (...)
Babalade announces new decision date, time
On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
Top CB with Clemson tie looking to experience ‘electric’ Death Valley atmosphere
A highly touted cornerback prospect with a connection to Clemson is planning to be back in Tiger Town this fall. Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad Brown told The Clemson Insider that (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football
A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football. Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries. "After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the...
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
Clemson picks up new commitment
The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment Tuesday. Piedmont (S.C.) Wren High School’s Jake Norris — a 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2023 — announced his (...)
In-state OL, lifelong Clemson fan discusses opportunity to play for Tigers
An in-state offensive line product, who shined at and participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp back in June, picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson. Piedmont (S.C.) Wren High School's Jake Norris — (...)
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei prepared for push from freshman QB Cade Klubnik
CLEMSON — Through all of the criticism the 2021 season brought, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei held to his principles. "Growing up, my parents always taught me there is no reason to complain," Uiagalelei said. "No one wants to hear someone complain about something, complain and whine and make excuses for something. For me, I just want to put my head down and work."
2022 Preview: Ninety Six Wildcats
The Ninety Six Wildcats are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
abccolumbia.com
Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big honor for Klubnik
Clemson's highly touted freshman quarterback collected a big honor this past weekend. Cade Klubnik repeated as national Offensive Football Player of the Year during the 2022 USA TODAY High School (...)
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
2022 Preview: Gaffney Indians
The Gaffney Indians are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gamecocksonline.com
Single Game Tickets and Tailgate Packages On Sale Now to the Public
Single game football tickets for University of South Carolina home football games are on sale now to the general public. Fans can purchase single game tickets for the Georgia State game on September 3 for $40 each, Charlotte on September 24 for $50, South Carolina State on October 1 for $40, Texas A&M on October 22 for $70, Missouri (Homecoming) on October 29 for $70, and Tennessee on November 19 for $75. The Georgia game remains on sale exclusively for Gamecock Club members.
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing nurse who was last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, South Carolina, […]
WYFF4.com
Joe Cunningham chooses Greenville native for lieutenant governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Democrat Joe Cunningham has chosen his running mate in the race for South Carolina Governor. Cunningham announced on Monday that Greenville native Tally Parham Casey as his selection for lieutenant governor. The two appeared together Monday evening at the campaign's kickoff event at the Greenville Convention...
Comments / 0