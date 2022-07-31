Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment

CLEMSON — Through all of the criticism the 2021 season brought, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei held to his principles. "Growing up, my parents always taught me there is no reason to complain," Uiagalelei said. "No one wants to hear someone complain about something, complain and whine and make excuses for something. For me, I just want to put my head down and work."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO