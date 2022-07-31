ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Time Out Global

McDonald's Japan is releasing a Doraemon milkshake with ramune flavour

Looking for a delicious way to cool down this summer? McDonald’s Japan is offering a special matsuri-themed Doraemon McShake and pie. These two items will be available nationwide from Friday August 5 – just in time to coincide with the many summer festivals that are making a comeback starting this week.
FOOD & DRINKS
NME

Boys Like Girls add Bangkok date to 2022 Asia tour

Boston pop-punk outfit Boys Like Girls have announced a headlining show in Bangkok, the latest addition to the band’s tour of Southeast Asia this October. Co-organised by Skesh Entertainment and Defiant Entertainment, the concert marks the group’s post-pandemic return to Thailand, and takes place on October 17 at Lido Connect. In commemoration of the 15th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, the Bangkok show will see the band performing the album in its entirety, per their other Asian tour dates. Early bird tickets are limited to 100 and are priced at THB1,900, pre-sale tickets go for THB2400 and tickets at the door cost THB2,400.
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
The Associated Press

Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march

BANGKOK (AP) — A Japanese video journalist has been detained by security forces in Myanmar while covering a protest against military rule in the country’s largest city, pro-democracy activists said Sunday. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on Saturday by plainclothes police after a flash protest in Yangon, according to Typ Fone, a leader of the group Yangon Democratic Youth Strike, which organized the rally. Like many activists, he uses a pseudonym for protection against the military authorities. Myanmar’s army seized power in February last year by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, and has since cracked down hard on dissent. According to a detailed tally compiled by Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 2,138 civilians have been killed by the security forces and 14,917 arrested since the military takeover.
PROTESTS
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
Time Out Global

Chippendale favourite LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant for good

Though it pains us deeply to report this, Chippendale's favourite smoked-meat masters LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant doors for good. For eight years, the streets of Chippo have been filled with plumes of delicious cherrywood while chef and owner Luke Powel,l alongside partner and manager Tanya Houghton, served specialty snags, cold-smoked trout, mash and gravy and just about everything you can think to smoke to the eager masses.
RESTAURANTS
Phys.org

China, Vietnam, and Indonesia among fastest-growing countries for coming decade

China, Vietnam, Uganda, Indonesia, and India are projected to be among the fastest-growing economies to 2030. That is the conclusion of researchers at the Growth Lab at Harvard University who presented new growth projections in The Atlas of Economic Complexity. The release provides the first detailed look at 2020 trade data, including major disruptions to tourism and transport vehicle exports from the global pandemic. As the effects of the pandemic dissipate, long-term growth is projected to take off between Asia, Eastern Europe, and East Africa. China is expected to be the fastest growing economy per capita, even if the projection finds growth to be slowing from what the country achieved over the past decade. The research finds that countries that have diversified their production into more complex sectors, like Vietnam and China, are those who will experience the fastest growth in the coming decade.
WORLD
Time Out Global

Japan has a device to help improve your karaoke skills in three minutes

Struggle to hit those high notes when singing karaoke? Leave it to Japan to invent a nifty little device to help solve this problem. Known as the Proidea High Tone Trainer, this baffling contraption can apparently help increase your vocal range by an octave. All you need to do is leave it sitting in your mouth for three minutes a day.
ELECTRONICS
Time Out Global

The best Turkish restaurants in Sydney

Whether you're after fragrant and spiced kofta or fluffy tombik bread, Sydney's got it all. With fragrant, rose-scented desserts, warm spiced kofta and smoky grilled skewers of tender meat, Turkish cuisine is far more than just a late-night kebab or a sad tub of hummus at a backyard party. A...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

In pictures: beautiful new gardens at London tube stations

It’s easy to think of the tube – especially in summer – as a grimy, crowded, hot, urban nightmare. It’s a great thing, sure, and London would be lost without it, but it doesn’t really suggest rural bliss. In fact, though, the tube is getting...
WORLD

