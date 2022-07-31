ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Bridal Expo returns for 19th July show

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGZpl_0h0IQ2pM00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday and Sunday, brides and grooms were busy planning their weddings at the Wichita Bridal Expo.

600 refugees get school supplies for 7th Annual Backpack Bash

This is the 19th July Bridal Expo.

All kinds of local vendors came out from florists, photographers, and caterers.

“They often come with their bride tribe, their family and friends but also the groom and their fiance and it is just a great opportunity for them to start their planning and see what they need, get ideas,” said Wichita Bridal Expo Promoter, Cindy Uloho.

The next Bridal Expo is scheduled for Jan. 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNF) — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Some skunks remain, but Newton track reopens

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The skunk traps are working in Newton. About 10 days after Newton Schools closed the high school track because of skunks, the track reopened. Many people in the community use the track, but the school district warned them to stay away because of a lot of skunks, especially under the high […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that was critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Newstalk: Home safety for disabled people

A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridal#Florists#Refugees#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
wichitabyeb.com

A look inside the new Tacos tj 664 location

One of the popular Mexican restaurants who started out originally as a food truck has finally expanded to east Wichita. Tacos tj 664 has brought the taste of Tijuana to north Rock Road in the former Planet Sub space at 3526 N. Rock Road. We stopped by recently to check out the new digs.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

New medical school opens in downtown Wichita

A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichitans wait in line late to vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the polls begin to close on election night, several polling locations worked overtime for Wichitans waiting to vote. The polls closed at 7 p.m., but those in line before 7 p.m. were still eligible to vote. Officials say a lack of staffing, as well as technical problems, caused the delays. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute-Maize Graduate Serves in the Pacific

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 2021 Maize High School Gradate and member of the Navy, Wesley Eschrich. Fireman Wesley is a machinist’s mate serving aboard the USS Essex stationed out of San Diego. He is responsible for operating and maintaining ship propulsion machinery, auxiliary equipment and outside machinery. He credits what he learned being raised in Kansas for helping him in the Navy. Wesley took part in the Rim of the Pacific exercise, the 28th of it’s kind since they were introduced in 1971. Wesley says he was glad he got to see Hawaii and it looking forward to getting out and getting his first tattoo. Proud of you Wesley and THANK YOU for your service.
MAIZE, KS
KSN News

Douglas reopens through Delano, second phase to start soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita announced on Wednesday that Douglas has reopened through Delano after completing phase one of resurfacing work. The first phase was completed two days earlier than expected, as initially, it was thought it would be completed on Friday, Aug. 5. The second phase of construction is set to […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain

Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene

Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy