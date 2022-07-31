The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… The Difference Between Thoughts and Self-Talk

It took former Josey girls basketball head coach Jawan Bailey to talk about how big of a hire the Eagles made with their new program leader. “Nobody knows how to be a Lady Eagle better than the former state champ (twice over) herself,” Bailey said via Facebook. “This was my vote to be the next head coach, and (I’m) so glad my wish came true. Josey always needs a coach who understands you’re coaching the person and not the athlete."

