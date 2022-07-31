The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… The Difference Between Thoughts and Self-Talk

extrainningsoftball.com
extrainningsoftball.com
Prep Player Spotlight: Why DII-Bound Rylie Schwisow, a Third Baseman, Pitched All Season for Her Nebraska High School
Rylie Schwisow, a 2023 grad who plays for Nebraska Gold player and Beatrice (Nebraska) High, announced her commitment this week to the University of Sioux Falls, a DII school that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Riley helped her Nebraska Gold club team last week advance to the PGF...
How New Jersey high school athletes can overcome slumps and build on success
It's tougher than you may think playing high school athletics as well as junior college and at higher institutions as well, in part because the size of the competition gets smaller and tougher as you move up. You know in high school that all eyes are watching how you play...
WLBT
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon High School community is in shock after the sudden loss of one of their football players. Few details have come out about what led to Phillip Laster Jr.’s death, but his family said he spent some of his final moments on the football field doing what he loved.
extrainningsoftball.com
Video: Future Crimson Tide Teammates Marlie Giles & Kenleigh Cahalan Talk Home Runs In PGF 18U Premier National Title Game
Somewhere you know Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Patrick Murphy was smiling as two of his premier recruits—2023 infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and 2022 catcher Marlie Giles—were instrumental in the Birmingham Thunderbolts 18U – Rocky team winning last Saturday’s PGF 18U Premier National Championship in Irvine, California.
Register Citizen
West Haven football and cheering league promotes good sportsmanship and positive communication on and off the field
WEST HAVEN — In the city’s youth football and cheering league, success breeds success and hard work creates future leaders. Mike Last, president of the West Haven Seahawks organization, said he believes there is increased interest in the program because of recent successes — last season, one football team and three cheerleading teams from West Haven traveled to Universal Studios in Florida for national competitions. One of the cheerleading teams emerged as the national champions for the second straight year.
Stanford coach David Shaw speaks out against ‘professional’ model in college sports
College athletics is becoming more professional by the day with the NIL rule changes. However, Stanford coach David Shaw is worried that college sports changing into more of a pro sports model would a bad thing overall. At Pac-12 Media Days, he expressed his concern over the increasingly professional landscape...
Why a former Augusta-area basketball coach says this school's new coach is a perfect fit
It took former Josey girls basketball head coach Jawan Bailey to talk about how big of a hire the Eagles made with their new program leader. “Nobody knows how to be a Lady Eagle better than the former state champ (twice over) herself,” Bailey said via Facebook. “This was my vote to be the next head coach, and (I’m) so glad my wish came true. Josey always needs a coach who understands you’re coaching the person and not the athlete."
