ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqHxD_0h0IDZA700

On a recent morning inside Chalmers School of Excellence on Chicago’s West Side, five preschool and kindergarten students finished up drawings. Four staffers, including a teacher and a tutor, chatted with them about colors and shapes.

The summer program offers the kind of one-on-one support parents love. But behind the scenes, Principal Romian Crockett worries the school is becoming precariously small.

Chalmers lost almost a third of its enrollment during the pandemic, shrinking to 215 students. In Chicago, COVID-19 worsened declines that preceded the virus: Predominantly Black neighborhoods like Chalmers’ North Lawndale, long plagued by disinvestment, have seen an exodus of families over the past decade.

The number of small schools like Chalmers is growing in many American cities as public school enrollment declines. More than one in five New York City elementary schools had fewer than 300 students last school year. In Los Angeles, that figure was over one in four. In Chicago it has grown to nearly one in three, and in Boston it’s approaching one in two, according to a Chalkbeat/AP analysis.

Most of these schools were not originally designed to be small, and educators worry coming years will bring tighter budgets even as schools are recovering from the pandemic’s disruption.

“When you lose kids, you lose resources,” said Crockett, the Chalmers principal. “That impacts your ability to serve kids with very high needs.”

A state law prohibits Chicago from closing or consolidating schools until 2025. And across the U.S., COVID-19 relief money is helping subsidize shrinking schools. But when the money runs out in a few years, officials will face a difficult choice: Keep the schools open despite the financial strain, or close them, upsetting communities looking for stability for their children.

“My worry is that we will shut down when we have all worked so hard,” said Yvonne Wooden, who serves on Chalmers’ school council. Her children went to the pre-K through eighth-grade school, and two grandchildren attend now. “That would really hurt our neighborhood.”

The pandemic accelerated enrollment declines in many districts as families switched to homeschooling, charter schools and other options. Students moved away or vanished from school rolls for unknown reasons.

Many districts like Chicago give schools money for each student. That means small schools sometimes struggle to pay for fixed costs — the principal, a counselor and building upkeep.

To address that, many allocate extra money to small schools, diverting dollars from larger schools. In Chicago, the district spends an average of $19,000 annually per student at small high schools, while students at larger ones get $10,000, according to the Chalkbeat/AP analysis.

“I love small schools, but small schools are very expensive,” Chicago schools chief Pedro Martinez told the school board recently. “We can get some really creative, innovative models, but we need the funding.”

At the same time, these schools are often stretched thin. Very small schools offer fewer clubs, sports and arts programs. Some elementary schools group students from different grades in the same classroom, although Martinez has vowed that won’t happen next year.

Manley Career Academy High School on Chicago’s West Side illustrates the paradox. It now serves 65 students, and the cost per student has shot up to $40,000, even though schools like Manley offer few elective courses, sports and extracurricular activities.

“We’re spending $40,000 per pupil just to offer the bare minimum,” said Hal Woods of the advocacy group Kids First Chicago, which has studied declining enrollment in the district. “It’s not really a $40,000-per-pupil student experience.”

Small schools are popular with families, teachers and community members because of their tight-knit, supportive feel. Some argue districts should pour more dollars into these schools, many in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods hard hit by the pandemic. Schools serve as community hubs and points of local pride even as they lose students — as is the case in North Lawndale.

Race also looms large. Nationally, schools with more students of color are more likely to be closed, and those in affected communities often feel unfairly targeted.

The prospect of closing schools is particularly fraught in Chicago, where 50 schools were shuttered in 2013, most in predominantly Black neighborhoods. The move frayed trust between residents and the district and, according to University of Chicago research, markedly disrupted learning for low-income students.

In Boston, where the district had been losing students well before the pandemic, families are skeptical of closures.

Among the schools most at risk is P.A. Shaw Elementary School in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Revived from a previous closure in 2014, the school had just over 150 students last year, down from 250 in 2018. After making plans to eliminate two classrooms earlier this year — seen by some as a harbinger of closure — the district faced blowback from parents and teachers.

Parents rallying behind the school included Brenda Ramsey, whose 7-year-old daughter, Emersyn Wise, is entering second grade. When Ramsey became homeless and went to stay with family during the pandemic, teachers from Shaw drove half an hour to deliver schoolwork. Later, the school’s staff helped Ramsey find permanent housing.

Ramsey, 32, still remembers the joy she felt when she and her two daughters first visited Shaw.

“The principal looked like them — she was a young Black woman who was excited to see them,” she said.“ They were really big on family engagement, family involvement, and that’s just something you don’t see that often.”

Now, with the school’s fate in question, Ramsey is debating whether to keep Emersyn there.

Ramsey’s dilemma illustrates what the district calls its “cycle of declining enrollment”: Schools’ enrollment falls, leading to financial instability — which prompts even more families to leave. The problem is often worse at schools with more students of color.

And when schools face closure, it’s “devastating” for families, said Suleika Soto, acting director of the Boston Education Justice Alliance, which advocates for underrepresented students.

“It means you have to uproot,” she said. “And then if parents don’t like it, then they’ll remove their children from the public school system, which again adds to the toxic cycle.”

Nevertheless, some urban school districts that are losing students, including Denver, Indianapolis, and Kansas City, Missouri, are considering school closures. Earlier this year, the Oakland, California, school board voted to close several small schools despite furious protests.

“School budgets have been cut as a way to keep more schools open,” said former Oakland board member Shanthi Gonzales, who resigned in May soon after voting to support school closures. “There are really awful tradeoffs.”

Elsewhere, leaders — buoyed by federal COVID-19 relief funds — have continued to invest in these schools.

Chicago will use about $140 million of the $2.8 billion in COVID-19 relief it got to help prop up small schools this school year, officials said. Martinez, who took over as schools chief last fall, has sidestepped talk of closures, saying he wants to study how the district can make its campuses more attractive to families — and push for more money from the state.

In Los Angeles and New York City, officials say they’re focused on luring students back into the system, not school closures.

But federal relief money will run out soon: districts must budget that money by September 2024. When it does, districts may be hard pressed to keep all of their small schools afloat.

“It’s a huge problem,” said Bruce Fuller, an education researcher at University of California, Berkeley. “It’s going to be increasingly difficult for superintendents to justify keeping these places open as the number of these schools continues to rise.”

———

Barnum reported from New York and Binkley from Boston. Chalkbeat journalists Kaitlyn Radde in Washington and Thomas Wilburn in Chicago, and AP journalist Sharon Lurye in New Orleans contributed.

———

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
PIX11

NJ school district mandates clear backpacks

SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
ABC6.com

Rhode Island expert outlines worsening housing crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went...
BARRINGTON, RI
Valley Breeze

One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children

LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
LINCOLN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Oakland, IL
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Boston, MA
State
Missouri State
Local
California Education
City
Crockett, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Boston, MA
Education
City
Chicago, IL
City
Dorchester, IL
City
Denver, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Dorchester, MA
Chicago, IL
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Education
City
Oakland, CA
New York City, NY
Government
ABC6.com

Police working scene outside Providence food mart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence caregiver accused of fraud against senior client

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Little Compton police said Wednesday that a caregiver is being accused of taking advantage of a senior client. Police said an investigation started when they received a report from a caregiver that possible fraud is being against her in-home client. A second caregiver with...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Public Schools#Elementary Schools#High School#School Board#American#Chalkbeat Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Fire burns in North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

4 people and 2 dogs rescued from Providence house fire

(WJAR) — Firefighters rescued four people and two dogs from an early-morning fire in Providence on Wednesday. The Providence Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home on Hewitt Street where multiple individuals were inside the burning structure. According to the department two adults and two children, ages...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC News

ABC News

771K+
Followers
169K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy