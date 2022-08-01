These photos of English soccer celebrations are pure joy!

Even for those of us who aren't interested in football (or soccer for our US readers), it's hard not to get excited when you see your own country in the final of a major tournament – especially in a sport that's traditionally been dominated by men.

On July 31 2022, the England women's national football team (aka the Lionesses) were victorious in a match against Germany for the historic Euro 2022 competition final at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. The close match went to extra time, but the final score was 2-1 to England .

As you'd expect, the celebrations were jubilant, joyful and crucially, all caught on camera. Whether you're into sport or not, the images taken at the end of the match serve as a marker of just how far women's football has come, how much it took for the players to get to the final and where the women's game can go next .

Sports and events photography has the ability to capture these decisive moments in history, as people are made or broken in the heat of a contest, and the destiny of a sport, or indeed culture as a whole, is decided.

• World's first female soccer photographer reflects on her journey

Here are some of our favorite photos of the England team celebrating just after the football match ended. We haven't yet found out what cameras were used to capture some of these amazing victory photos, but it's certain that the photographers would have been using the best camera for sports photography .

Here are some of our favorite photos of the England team celebrating just after the football match ended – including a scene where you can see scores of official photographers trying to capture the events from the sidelines.

Lucy Bronze of England hangs on the goal post as she celebrates after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England (Image credit: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

Ellen White of England celebrates with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy after their side’s victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match (Image credit: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Lynne Cameron - The FA via Getty Images)

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone of England celebrate after the 2-1 wom during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match (Image credit: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

A victory parade will be taking place in London today, starting at 11am, and we're sure that even more amazing images will capture that spectacle, as thousands of people take to the streets to document the achievement of the Lionesses.

If you're interested in sports photography, check out our fascinating interview with Chris Smith , find out how cameras are refereeing soccer , plus this year's Sports Photographer of the Year .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.