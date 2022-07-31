ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Chattahoochee River Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water.

Officers found them in the river behind a house.

They say one woman was clinging onto the branch of a tree with one hand and holding onto a tube connected to the other five with the other.

Firefighters quickly made their way down the bank before she lost her grip on the branch.

To give her something sturdier to hold onto, crew set up a pole for her to grip.

According to police, firefighters were able to get all six people safely out of the water with a ladder.

No injuries were reported.

