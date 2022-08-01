ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Early voting ends for Thursday's election with 2,202 votes case

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPqrU_0h0HnTVm00

Early voting for Hawkins County’s General Election ended Saturday with 2,202 of Hawkins County approximately 35,000 registered voters casting their ballot.

Of those who voted early, 1,297 voted at the Rogersville Election Office; and 740 voted in the Church Hill satellite office.

Another 123 absentee votes were cast along with 27 nursing home votes and one military vote.

Thursdays election is the federal and state primary, along with the six contested local races in Thursday’s election.

County Mayor: Republican nominee Mark DeWitte vs Independent David Bailey.

Assessor: Republican nominee Michael Gillespie vs write in candidate Chuck Smith.

District 1 County Commission (2 winners): Republican nominees Syble Vaughan-Trent and John Gibson, and Independent Mindy Fleishour.

District 2 County Commissioner (2 winners): Republican nominees Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett, and Democrat nominee George Sailata.

District 4 School Board: Republican nominee Hannah Winegar and Independent Tecky Hicks.

District 7 School Board: Republican nominee Alina Gorlova and Democrat nominee Judy Trent.

The Review’s Weekend Edition deadline will have passed by the time election totals are announced Thursday night, so results won’t be published in print until next Wednesdays edition.

But, you can check the Review Facebook page or website at www.therogersvillereview.com for results which will be posted as soon as they become available.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Final voting results from Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
Johnson City Press

County mayor contested race in Unicoi County

It’s election day in Unicoi County. Polls will open at all locations across the county beginning at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find their appropriate election day polling place by visiting https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ or downloading the GoVoteTN app.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Former Alderman Cal Doty wins Greeneville mayor race

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Alderman Cal Doty has defeated incumbent W.T. Daniels in Greeneville’s mayoral race.  Voters picked Doty over Daniels, who has been mayor since 2010, and former county mayor David Crum in the August general election.  Doty was elected alderman in 2019 but resigned last April to run for mayor. 
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawkins County, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Hawkins County, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Government
City
Rogersville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Church Hill, TN
993thex.com

Washington County Tennessee Mayor Considers Libel Lawsuit Against Opponent

Washington County Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy, who is running for re-election in Thursday’s County Mayoral race is considering filing a lawsuit against his challenger James Reeves. Mayor Grandy denies an accusation from Reeves who says Grandy supports beer sales at the Appalachian Fair. Grandy says in a release he has nothing to do with beer permits or applications. Grandy says he has never been involved in trying to bring alcohol sales to the Appy Fairgrounds and would have never offered his support for it. Mayor Grandy ends the statement by saying Reeves is making it up to deceive evangelical Christians into voting for Reeves. Grandy is considering a libel lawsuit in consultation with his attorney.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County’s next sheriff will be Mike Fraley

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County voters have elected Republican Mike Fraley as sheriff.  The retired sheriff’s office lieutenant defeated Rocky Croy in the August general election. He will replace two-term incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who lost to Fraley in the Republican primary. Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bailey
Person
Jeff Barrett
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history

On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency

The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
WHITESBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#School Board Election#Election Local#Republican#Democrat#District 4 School Board#District 7 School Board
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
ABINGDON, VA
cbs19news

Inmate sentenced on charges for drug trafficking, assaulting corrections officer

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An inmate in a facility in Virginia will spend more time in prison for trafficking drugs and assaulting an officer. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 38-year-old Michael Selvidge assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer at the Western Virginia Regional Jail while awaiting sentencing on drug charges.
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
themountaineagle.com

Owner fears for future of Isom IGA

In March 1973, a Pic-Pac grocery store opened in Isom. Gwen Christon, who grew up across the Letcher County line in nearby Redfox, started working at the store that summer for owner Mike Slone. In 1998, she and her husband, Arthur, bought what is now the Isom IGA, and for 30 more years, they worked there, eventually bringing son Simon into the business.
ISOM, KY
wjhl.com

Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee Lee County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hensley Store to 7 miles southeast of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Sneedville, Jonesville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Pennington Gap, Russellville, Church Hill and Mosheim. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 14 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
766
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy