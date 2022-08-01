Early voting ends for Thursday's election with 2,202 votes case

Early voting for Hawkins County’s General Election ended Saturday with 2,202 of Hawkins County approximately 35,000 registered voters casting their ballot.

Of those who voted early, 1,297 voted at the Rogersville Election Office; and 740 voted in the Church Hill satellite office.

Another 123 absentee votes were cast along with 27 nursing home votes and one military vote.

Thursdays election is the federal and state primary, along with the six contested local races in Thursday’s election.

County Mayor: Republican nominee Mark DeWitte vs Independent David Bailey.

Assessor: Republican nominee Michael Gillespie vs write in candidate Chuck Smith.

District 1 County Commission (2 winners): Republican nominees Syble Vaughan-Trent and John Gibson, and Independent Mindy Fleishour.

District 2 County Commissioner (2 winners): Republican nominees Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett, and Democrat nominee George Sailata.

District 4 School Board: Republican nominee Hannah Winegar and Independent Tecky Hicks.

District 7 School Board: Republican nominee Alina Gorlova and Democrat nominee Judy Trent.

The Review’s Weekend Edition deadline will have passed by the time election totals are announced Thursday night, so results won’t be published in print until next Wednesdays edition.

But, you can check the Review Facebook page or website at www.therogersvillereview.com for results which will be posted as soon as they become available.