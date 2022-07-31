24-year-old Indiana officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit

www.10tv.com
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
WISH-TV
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
IMPD: Male shot, killed in act of self-defense
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed in self-defense in an “apparent robbery” attempt on the far east side. Just before 4:30 a.m., IMPD got a report of a person shot on Tapp Drive. That’s just northeast of the Meijer on E. Washington Street/U.S. 40. That’s also known […]
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man.
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in Shooting that Occurred in May of 2021
INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD Homicide Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Keith Bryant for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, just after 3:00 pm IMPD East District Officers and IMPD Park Rangers responded to the Wes Montgomery Park in the 3400 block of N. Hawthorne Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male that sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.
16-year-old fatally shot during apparent robbery on Indy's far east side
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A person was killed in a shooting during an apparent robbery on Indianapolis' far east side early Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive, near the intersection of North Cumberland Road and 10th Street in the Cumberland area, for a report of a person shot.
What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder
Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college.
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
Indy man charged with reckless homicide following December nightclub shooting
An Indianapolis man has been charged with reckless homicide after firing five shots into a crowd of people and killing one, according to court documents.
IMPD: Employee shot in McDonald’s bathroom on east side
A person was shot in the bathroom of the McDonald's on Brookville Road on the east side of Indianapolis, per police.
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
