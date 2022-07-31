ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

24-year-old Indiana officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 4 days ago
www.10tv.com

FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD: Male shot, killed in act of self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed in self-defense in an “apparent robbery” attempt on the far east side. Just before 4:30 a.m., IMPD got a report of a person shot on Tapp Drive. That’s just northeast of the Meijer on E. Washington Street/U.S. 40. That’s also known […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in Shooting that Occurred in May of 2021

INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD Homicide Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Keith Bryant for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, just after 3:00 pm IMPD East District Officers and IMPD Park Rangers responded to the Wes Montgomery Park in the 3400 block of N. Hawthorne Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male that sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
GREENFIELD, IN

