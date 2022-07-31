Tucker Chiropractic Center hosting free workshop

www.timespub.com
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
CB Cares celebrates 25 years of service
Establishes scholarship to honor former board member Linda Felt. On Sunday, June 5th the CB Cares Educational Foundation celebrated its 25th year of service to the Central Bucks community with a celebration luncheon that included the presentation of awards and scholarships to deserving students. The attendees included present and past board members, educators and community partners of CB Cares EF.
Elite Dance Academy enters 45th season
Elite Dance Academy is proud to be entering their 45th season in September! As the premier dance studio of Richboro, EDA offers high quality dance education to children ages 16 months to 18 years. We have built a solid reputation of exposing students to the benefits of exhilaration, relaxation, and discipline through the art of dance.
Business Profile: YOGAMAZIA
With so many choices out there, it can be hard to know which activity you should send your children to. And while we all know that sport, music, and art take regular practice and dedication, yoga is no different. The difference with yoga is the deeper physical, mental, and emotional benefits that children can gain from attending classes regularly. In fact, studies show that taking part in a regular yoga practice is often effective in reducing anxiety and depression in children.
Create. Collaborate. Close the deal. Do it all at a better place to meet: Pronto Meeting Space in Newtown.
Book one of our comfortable, inspiring meeting rooms, each with its own unique personality and décor. Our meeting rooms have been thoughtfully designed to help you accomplish your goals—from sparking meaningful conversations in a relaxed, comfortable lounge, to discovering fresh ideas in an open, vibrant space. Whether your...
Spotlight: Bravo Dance Center
Bravo Dance Center, located in Warminster, just celebrated its 10 Year Anniversary! Owned and operated by sisters, Lindsay Keegan and Lauren Kulp, BDC prides itself on a family atmosphere where students can learn, grow, make new friends and nurture their self-confidence. “With a decade under our belt, we are fully committed to providing quality dance and arts education to the members of our community of all ages, and strive to train and mentor the next generation of performers and creators,” say Lindsay and Lauren.
New Hope-Solebury couple launches $20,000 scholarship for aspiring nurses
New Hope-Solebury School District parents, Judeth and James Finn, have established the Charles W. McHenry Memorial Scholarship, a $20,000 award for a graduating senior aspiring to pursue a career in nursing. Mrs. Finn is a former nurse and currently serves as the president of the New Hope-Solebury School District Board of School Directors. The Charles W. McHenry Scholarship will be granted every four years to a qualified student and is named in memory of Mrs. Finn’s late father, who passed from diabetes at the age of 56. It was the exceptional care her father received that inspired Mrs. Finn to become a nurse.
The Dance Academy: Instilling the love of dance in students
At The Dance Academy (TDA) we offer something for everyone who wants to move, dance, tumble, and experience the joy when music meets motion. It is the mission of TDA to offer professional dance training with a personal touch. Our goal is to instill the love of dance in all who pass through our studio doors, and we believe that the art of dance should be both an educational and inspirational experience.
The Birches at Newtown named Best Senior Living by U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report released its inaugural top list of Best Senior Living for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities across the country. The Birches at Newtown, managed by Heritage Senior Living LLC, in Bucks County earned “Best Assisted Living” by attaining the highest possible rating.
Everyone dance now!
Dance classes begin September 12th for ages three to adult. Our non-competitive dance studio is welcoming, nurturing and supportive for students who want to dance. Scholarships are available for families who are experiencing financial hardship. Throughout our 21 years in Morrisville, we have educated 1000s of students who have gone...
Erminio Herman Petrecca, Realtor ReMax Centre Realtors
Who says the real estate market is hot? It’s not hot, it’s flammable! Just for the record since the beginning of January, ReMax Centre, a Bucks County Real Estate office, has had 312 homes listed or under contract in just as little as three months. Now is the...
Waitkevich Chiropractic expands to Yardley office
Greetings from Waitkevich Chiropractic! With 13 years in practice, Waitkevich Chiropractic is excited to announce the opening of a new location in the beautiful Makefield Executive Quarters at 301 Oxford Valley Road in Yardley. We are accepting new patients and looking forward to treating our new and beloved existing patients...
Spotlight: Primo Hoagies – Langhorne
Order your favorites for delivery from Primo Hoagies, Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash or EZ Cater and spend more time doing what you love. The first restaurant opened in South Philly in 1992, and people enjoyed the authentic, Italian-style hoagies so much that the company quickly outgrew the Ritner Street storefront.
Amazing August is upon us
There is a slight change to the library hours for the summer. They will not be open on Sunday again until September 11th, at 1:00pm. The Friends of the Free Library of Northampton Township are sponsoring two programs for adults this month. The Second Saturday programs continue on Saturday, August...
Fourth of July Bike Parade in Jamison
The residents of the Country Hunt section of Jamison held their Fourth Annual Bike Parade on July 4th. The kids had a great time!. Kids hold up their “Most Patriotic” citations for their decorated bikes. Livvy Garcia and Malaysia Bradley enjoyed some water ice. From left, Bella, Jacqueline,...
Charlotte Scarlata receives Francis Curley Scholarship
The New Hope Historical Society recently awarded New Hope-Solebury High School senior, Charlotte Scarlata, the 2022 Francis Curley Scholarship. Kay Weeder, Society Director, presented the award during the June 8th Senior Awards Ceremony at New Hope Solebury High School. In the fall, Charlotte plans to attend Bryn Mawr College and...
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
Fresh dental start for new school year
Submitted by Dr. Michael Spadafora, D.D.S., Bucks County Dental Design, buckscountydentaldesign.com. The start of a new school year is just around the corner, so here are a few gentle reminders for the parents of school children. Toothbrushes wear out in about three months with regular use. While you shop for...
God’s Window Christian Preschool
Located on seven beautiful acres in Holland, God’s Window Preschool has been providing area children with the highest quality Christian Preschool education available since 1993. God’s Window has become a fixture in the Northampton community. According to the Director, Monica Platt, God’s Window is now serving parents who were students in the school back in the 1990s.
Kylie Marozsan awarded FCP scholarship
Feasterville resident Kylie Marozsan, a graduating senior from Neshaminy High School, was among a group of students who were recently awarded college scholarships from Foundations Community Partnership (FCP). Kylie will be attending the University of Miami. FCP recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Bucks County students who continue to excel during these challenging times, and in collaboration with each of the County’s 19 public high schools, FCP announced these 2022 Partnership in Education Scholarship awardees. School administrators and guidance counselors nominated the students who best demonstrated a commitment to community service, academic performance, and quality of character.
Sydney Kanuga and Jude Hutkin awarded Malcolm P. Crooks Scholarships
This year, two New Hope-Solebury High School seniors, Sydney Kanuga and Jude Hutkin, received Malcolm P. Crooks Scholarships from the Aquetong Watershed Association. The awards were presented by Michael Zolkewitz, AWA’s Vice President, during the Senior Awards Ceremony held at the NH-S High School on June 8th. In the...
