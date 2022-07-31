Tucker Chiropractic Center hosting free workshop

With so many choices out there, it can be hard to know which activity you should send your children to. And while we all know that sport, music, and art take regular practice and dedication, yoga is no different. The difference with yoga is the deeper physical, mental, and emotional benefits that children can gain from attending classes regularly. In fact, studies show that taking part in a regular yoga practice is often effective in reducing anxiety and depression in children.

RICHBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO