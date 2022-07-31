Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day

www.wsfa.com
Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
Rain and storm coverage on a downward trend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the week for many across Central and South Alabama, rain chances are starting to trend down as we move closer to the weekend. While no one day looks completely dry, rain and storm chances are forecasted to be widely scattered to isolated in nature as we move through Thursday and Friday.
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Wisconsin murder suspect possibly in Alabama, investigators say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are searching for a murder suspect who they believe may now be in Alabama. The Green Bay Police Department has identified the suspect in a Tuesday morning homicide investigation as Caleb Anderson and say he was last known to be in the Butler County area around Greenville.
ALEA offers ABCs of back to school safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting ready for back to school and back on the road with school buses comes down to ABCs, according to Alabama State Troopers. ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “As we enter a new school year, we ask motorists to be mindful as school buses and young pedestrians reappear along Alabama roadways, particularly in designated school zones. Every driver can help protect a child’s life, as well as their own, by following simple rules of the road and by practicing good driving behaviors. Our Agency has compiled the following list to ensure everyone has an opportunity to review school safety tips and reminders before classes commence.”
More rain, storms for most of us
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet week for most of central Alabama will continue as August progresses... it won’t rain all day long on any particular day, but the overall chance through Thursday is high. Today’s chances are running around 60-70%, tomorrow nears 60% and Thursday features a 50-60% chance. For the summer those are considered high-end rain chances.
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety...
Alabama to take parolee electronic monitoring program statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. State law requires a specific population of parolees to be electronically monitored for an amount...
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU) - A man responsible for transporting the dead was fired after it was discovered he was making and posting videos while moving bodies from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. Kamal Daniel, 26, told KVVU he’s worked in the caregiving industry for...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
CALIFORNIA, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they cashed a $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the Kentucky Lottery, William Hicks Jr. works with his brother, Stephen Hicks, and his father, William Hicks Sr., at the family’s garage door repair company.
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist
AITKIN, Minn. (KARE) – A Minnesota woman said she had to drive more than 100 miles for emergency contraception after she said a pharmacist denied her prescription because of his religious beliefs. The woman is now suing. With a corporate office in Plymouth, Minnesota, Thrifty White Pharmacy has 94...
2022 Families of the Year Awards nominations underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is accepting nominations for the 34th annual Families of the Year Awards. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 23, 2022. Families chosen by the Selection Committee will be recognized at an annual Families of the Year Awards Ceremony. To nominate...
