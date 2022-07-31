Jersey City, NJ Councilwoman refuses to resign for hit-and-run amid protests, reports say

sojo1049.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Despite nearly $200K income and a home, Jersey City councilwoman lives in income-restricted apartment complex
The Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run firestorm lives in an apartment complex intended for low- to moderate income families, even though she earns nearly $200,000 annually from two taxpayer-funded jobs and also owns a home in the city. According to the police crash report and election...
N.J. councilwoman’s hit-and-run of bicyclist ‘unacceptable behavior,’ Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy called a Jersey City councilwoman’s decision to leave the scene of a crash with a bicyclist “unacceptable behavior” on Monday, but stopped short of saying she should step down. The governor was asked about Councilwoman Amy DeGise, a former chairwoman of the powerful Hudson...
Months before hit-and-run, NJ councilwoman tried to influence cop towing her car
JERSEY CITY — A newly released video shows that a councilwoman who is now facing calls to resign for a hit-and-run last month was towed last year, just weeks after being elected. "I was endorsed by the police in Jersey City, I’m a councilwoman," Amy DeGise told a Hoboken...
Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
Jersey City crash shows bicyclists think they’re above the law; that has to change | Mulshine
Give that guy a traffic ticket – and a Darwin Award. I’m talking about the bicycle courier who had a collision with Amy DeGise. When the news of the accident first broke on July 19, I assumed DeGise, who is a member of the council in Jersey City, had done something awful, like get drunk and run a red light.
Second Staten Island cop charged with using fake license tags
Now two NYPD officers on Staten Island face charges amid a crackdown on fake license tags. Both officers were arrested last week on charges they used bogus tags, amid a crackdown by the city on toll-evading motorists. [ more › ]
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
Party’s over for trespassers at TikTok-worthy ‘blue hole’ in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake. Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley,...
Whistleblowing Rec Director settles lawsuit against N.J. town
The longtime Recreation Director in Highland Park has settled the whistleblower lawsuit she filed against the borough for $125,000, records show. Andrea Costas claimed she was fired in 2021 after a long-running dispute with Borough Administrator Teri Jover over how the Recreation Department was being run and alleged safety hazards at the Highland Park Community Center.
How Mayor Mike Reina’s Peace Deal Opened Door to Jay’s Bus Service Expansion in Jackson Township
JACKSON, NJ – After talks stalled between the Jackson Board of Education and members of...
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
Route 46 Stop Of Out-Of-State Driver Turns Up Loaded Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo: Little Ferry PD
A driver was caught with a loaded gun and illegal ammo during a Route 46 traffic stop, authorities said. Victor Rocha, 21, of of Spring, TX was stopped by Officer Joseph Convery near the corner of Route 46 and Grand Street in Little Ferry shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for having heavily tinted front windows, Police Chief James Walters said.
themontclairgirl.com
Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse
For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
N.J. school district gets new superintendent as board faces lawsuit, ethics complaints
The acting superintendent in Monroe will get the job permanently despite ongoing turmoil in the township over how she was selected, officials said. The Monroe Township Board of Education voted 6-2 last month to name longtime employee Chari R. Chanley as the Middlesex County district’s permanent superintendent under a three-year contract.
Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge
KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
