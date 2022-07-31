AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

After several years of declining enrollment, UW-Platteville officials expect to see considerably more freshmen this fall. Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich met with members of the Platteville Common Council to talk about enrollment, campus programming and other university updates. In a report, Evetovich said the university hopes to have around 1,275 new freshmen in the fall, an increase of 14.9% from last year. She said this was something to celebrate after years of declining enrollment and being being beset by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, fewer people are enrolling in college than in decades past. Classes begin at UW-Platteville September 2nd.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO