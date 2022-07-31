AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

www.x1071.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene Heslop
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
x1071.com
Concerts on the Square finale postponed due to rain
MADISON, Wis. — Concerts on the Square is being postponed to Thursday evening due to thunderstorms earlier in the day Wednesday. The “Finale with Foley” performance will be the final Concerts on the Square of the summer season. The performance is set to begin at 7 p.m.
x1071.com
Roads in downtown Madison to be closed Friday for CrossFit Games event
MADISON, Wis. — A number of traffic closures are planned in downtown Madison on Thursday night and Friday due to the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games’ return to the capital city. A 3.5-mile run from the Alliant Energy Center to the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday morning will cause a...
x1071.com
Verona Police Department holds National Night Out event
VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime event Tuesday evening at the Hometown Festival Grounds. The event included a landing from the MedFlight helicopter, a K9 demonstration, police officer dunk tank and bike raffle, among other items. “It’s our biggest event...
x1071.com
Do you know where to go to vote on Tuesday? Here’s a list of Madison polling places
MADISON, Wis. — The fall partisan primary is being held on Tuesday, August 9 across Wisconsin, with several local and statewide contests on the ballot that will decide who will advance to the general election in November. Election officials in Madison say some polling places have changed since the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
In the 608: How to stuff a backpack with school supplies for local kids
MADISON, Wis. – We are proud to be partnering once again this year with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to help more students prepare for the upcoming school year. Last year, we filled an entire boat, and then some, ultimately raising more than $20,000 and school supplies to help hundreds of area kids.
x1071.com
Agrace to offer multiple grief support options next month
MADISON, Wis. — Agrace will offer multiple ways to work through the grieving process for those who have lost someone. Next month, the health care organization will provide one-on-one support via phone or video chat to anyone grieving, even if the person who died was not in hospice care. Agrace will also offer multiple group opportunities.
x1071.com
Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response
MADISON, Wis. — While Kentuckians continue to grapple with historic rainfall and flooding, Wisconsin-based volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to help with disaster relief efforts. In total, roughly 350 homes have been destroyed or sustained major damage, according to preliminary damage assessments from the Red...
x1071.com
In the 608: How you can make going back to school easier for local families
MADISON, Wis. – We are proud to be partnering once again this year with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to help more students prepare for the upcoming school year. Last year, we filled an entire boat, and then some, ultimately raising more than $20,000 and school supplies to help hundreds of area kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Oregon-based art collective launches mental health journal
OREGON, Wis. – Generic graphics and stock photos are the images most often linked with mental health but an Oregon-based art collective is hoping to help change that by launching a new literary and art journal. The Shallot, which will feature the works of at least 20 artists from...
x1071.com
Back-to-School Drive: Where do monetary donations go?
MADISON – If you don’t have time to go shopping for supplies and drop them off for this year’s back-to-school drive, you have another option to give back. Besides the items needed by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, monetary donations help them give students flexibility when it comes to purchasing what they need for the school year, through the form of gift cards.
x1071.com
In the 608: NOBULL CrossFit Games return to Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The 2022 CrossFit Games return to Madison on Wednesday, August 3. For the fifth year in a row, Madison is playing host to the competition, which brings in hundreds of athletes from over 50 countries to compete for the title Fittest on Earth. According to Destination...
x1071.com
Back-to-school donations for college students
MADISON – It’s not just grade school students in need of school supplies this school year; college students need just as much, if not more, things before classes start in the fall. That’s why the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is making sure to include college students in this year’s donation wishlist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
School District of Beloit names new interim superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — Just under a month before the start of the new school year, the School District of Beloit has named its new interim superintendent. At its meeting Tuesday night, the district’s school board voted 6-1 to appoint Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson to the position. In a news release, the district said Anderson has served as a superintendent for 26 years, most recently in Williams Bay and Mount Horeb.
x1071.com
CrossFit staff install finishing touches to ready Alliant for 2022 Games
MADISON, Wis. – On the heels of the Dane County Fair, staff are working on the finishing touches to turn the Alliant Energy into the perfect venue for the 2022 CrossFit Games. For the fifth year in a row Madison is playing host to the competition which brings in...
x1071.com
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
x1071.com
More Freshmen Coming To UW-Platteville This Fall
After several years of declining enrollment, UW-Platteville officials expect to see considerably more freshmen this fall. Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich met with members of the Platteville Common Council to talk about enrollment, campus programming and other university updates. In a report, Evetovich said the university hopes to have around 1,275 new freshmen in the fall, an increase of 14.9% from last year. She said this was something to celebrate after years of declining enrollment and being being beset by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, fewer people are enrolling in college than in decades past. Classes begin at UW-Platteville September 2nd.
x1071.com
Waukesha-based Riverside Meats issues recall for Polish sausage
MADISON, Wis. — Riverside Meats issued a Class II recall for some of its Polish sausage products Monday. The Waukesha-based company is recalling its 10-lb boxes of smoked hot Polish sausage packaged on or before July 27, 2022. A state inspection found that the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said.
x1071.com
Wisconsin football kicks off fall camp
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin kicked off their final phase before the games begin on Wednesday morning. The Badgers took the field at Camp Randall for day one of Fall Camp. Here are the sights and sounds from the first day. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
x1071.com
Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park...
x1071.com
Motorcycle Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a man was injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in rural Apple River. 57 year old Scott Sigler of Kenosha was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of his injuries. According to a crash report, authorities received a call at about 11:10 a.m. Sunday about a single motorcycle crash on East Stagecoach Trail near North Hayes Road. Sigler was going west on East Stagecoach Trail on a motorcycle when he lost control while rounding a curve. The motorcycle went over some gravel and off of the right side of the road, where the motorcycle entered a ditch. Sigler was ejected from the motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 0