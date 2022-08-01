Georgia gas prices down another 13 cents this week. Best local price? $3.46 in Chattooga vs. $3.84 in Polk.

Just in time for back to school, Georgia gas prices fell another 13 cents a gallon last week.

But a check of local prices shows a wide range of what you’ll pay at the pump — plus the state tax is scheduled to return in two weeks. Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for unleaded, which is 59 cents less than last month and 81 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs $56.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline, an average of $12.15 more at the pump than last year.

“Low domestic demand for gasoline continues to trigger low prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Also, if the global price for crude oil does not spike this week, gas prices most likely will not increase. Whether gas prices will tick back up next month remains to be seen.”

One factor in Georgia is the suspension of the state fuel tax, which is scheduled to end Aug. 14 unless extended again by Gov. Brian Kemp. The state tax is 29.1 cents per gallon.

The average prices as of Monday morning from AAA:

♦ Floyd: $3.71

♦ Bartow: $3.72

♦ Gordon: $3.55

♦ Polk: $3.84

♦ Chattooga: $3.46

♦ State: $3.76

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below. The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas... As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”