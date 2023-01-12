ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

5 Money Moves Experts Make When Inflation Is High

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago

The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report puts the annual inflation rate at 9.1%, up from 8.6% the month before. That's nearly five times the sub-2% rate that the Federal Reserve considers normal.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Read: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

With prices rising five times faster than they should be, how can families, households, savers, spenders, shoppers and investors possibly keep up?

GOBankingRates asked a variety of experts for their best tips on how to survive and even thrive as the dollar's buying power continues to crater.

Follow these tips to weather the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knVFE_0h0GQ90P00

Dust Off Your Budget and Make a New Spending Plan

GOBankingRates spoke to several experts who all said the same thing -- start by revisiting your budget. Many Americans adjusted their spending plans during the pandemic, which was a wise move. Now the smart move is to check in once again -- inflation has almost certainly rendered your previous spending irrelevant.

"Comparing your monthly income to your monthly expenses might help you identify places where you may be able to save money, such as at the grocery store, ordering less takeout or canceling your streaming service membership," said Andrew Priobrazhenskyi, CEO of DiscountReactor .

Take Our Poll: How Do You Think the Economy Will Perform in 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWOOy_0h0GQ90P00

Keep Your Credit in Tip-Top Shape

According to CNBC, nearly half of all Americans are taking on additional debt to help them keep up with the rising cost of just about everything. If you're already on a shoestring budget, you might soon have to join the masses who are taking out personal loans or leaning on credit cards to make ends meet.

Interest rates are rising -- you have inflation to thank for that, too -- so borrowing is already more expensive. The last thing you need is to pay even more because you let your credit score slip.

"Inflation has the potential to impact all industries and will impact all Americans," said Carl Memnon, co-founder and COO of the credit-alternative platform Grain . "Inflation could hinder the progress of those trying to pay off debt or build credit. To keep your credit positive, set up autopay so you never miss payments and your providers can report positive payment history. Having access to a safe, sustainable line of credit can help all Americans pay for everyday expenses and keep their cash flows positive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WabA1_0h0GQ90P00

Inflation Is Rising, But So Are Interest Rates -- Check Your Savings Yield

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates all year, which is bad news if you're borrowing but good news if you're saving -- depending on where you bank, that is. People typically shop for savings accounts, find one they like, park their money in it and never look back.

Now's the time to change all that.

"It's important to ensure that consumers do their best to keep pace with inflation," said Gary Zimmerman, a former investment banker and the CEO of MaxMyInterest . "A good place to start is looking at your savings account."

Although interest rates are up, some banks are flush with cash and don't need to raise yields to incentivize deposits. Other banks are paying their depositors much more than they were last year, when the average yield was a paltry 0.06%. According to Forbes, some banks are now paying more than 1.5% or even 2% yields. If you haven't checked what your bank is paying you recently, now is the time.

"Making sure you're always earning the highest rate possible is increasingly important as rates rise, since not all banks will increase interest rates at the same pace," said Zimmerman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl7Hn_0h0GQ90P00

Buy Inflation-Protected Securities

The stock market is in bear territory and the crypto winter is still in a deep freeze -- but that doesn't mean that there's no way for investors to make money in these trying times.

"Inflation is likely to be an ongoing problem for quite some time," said Sean Burke of Stuart Estate Planning . "If you are an investor, you can look at inflation-protected bonds."

Series I bonds, for example, earn interest according to a fixed rate and an inflation-adjusted rate. If you buy them through October, you'll lock in an impressive rate of 9.62% for six months.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), are another alternative. TIPS adjust the principal to keep pace with inflation, not the interest rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFjPr_0h0GQ90P00

Consider Investing In Gold and Other Precious Metals

Precious metals like gold have long been a popular hedge against inflation because they derive their value differently than currency and stocks. Also, as Reuters points out, gold historically resists inflationary pressures because it doesn't correlate to the CPI.

"An excellent middle-risk investment is precious metals," said Lorraine Daisy Resuello, CMO of Connection CoPilot . "Gold bullion provides novice investors more options to beat inflation and reduce investment risks."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Money Moves Experts Make When Inflation Is High

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

6 Investing Moves for Millennials in 2023

Still looking for a new year's resolution? Taking steps toward financial freedom and growing your wealth is a undoubtedly savvy move to make in 2023. For millennials in their late 20s to 30s, this...
GOBankingRates

What Retirees Should Look For in a Bank

Retirement presents a set of benefits and challenges that can be different from those faced during your working years. While you might have more time available for family, hobbies and travel, you may...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
GOBankingRates

Is $5,000 Enough for Your Emergency Fund?

You may have heard that $5,000 should be the goal for an emergency fund. But is that right? Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Discover: Protect Your Financial Future With Gold and...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
234K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy