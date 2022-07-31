Rafters Blow Rockers Out of the Water in 11-3 Win

FOND DU LAC, WI — The Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a 10-run ninth on Monday. Fond du Lac trailed 11-2 entering the final frame, but pulled off an improbable 12-11 win with a Bennett Thompson walk-off, RBI double. The Battle Jacks...

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO