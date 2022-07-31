Baseball – Toms River East Repeats as New Jersey Little League State Champions

mybeachradio.com
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New JerseyBridget MulroyElizabeth, NJ
Jackson, NJ man playing in cornhole championships as No. 11 in the world
Jackson resident Jimmy Youmans lost his job at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to take the risk of competing in cornhole, a popular backyard game, as a full-time gig. This week, at 25 years old and less than two years after making that decision, he's in South...
What Else Is New? Toms River Team Wins State Little League Title
The incredible success of Little League baseball in Toms River has become somewhat expected and is not always marked with public celebrations but rather reactions like “oh they won again.”. For the second straight year the 12-year olds from the Toms River East Little League have won the state...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
Incredible, Here’s Why New Jersey Needs to Bring Corgi Races to the Jersey Shore
This is adorable, and I need to find out who to talk to so that it can happen at the Jersey Shore. My fiancée (I can call her that for the next couple of days at least) love sharing Tik Toks. Call it a side effect from the pandemic,...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill Restaurant Still Sits Empty in Toms River, New Jersey
Someone recently asked me about the former Charlie Brown's Restaurant on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, they also asked the question "are there any Charlie Brown's Restaurants left in New Jersey?". First, let's talk about Charlie Brown's that are open. According to Google "Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill (formerly known as...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Camden, NJ man receives prison sentence for selling oxycodone pills across Southern New Jersey
A drug dealer from Camden is on his way to prison after being sentenced for distributing and selling oxycodone pills across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said that among the pills that 49-year-old Erick Bell of Camden was selling included high 60 and 80 milligram doses. Bell, who...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values of up to 102 are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of...
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
Kayaker drowns in Raritan Bay off Keyport, NJ
KEYPORT — A 64-year-old man was found drowned in Raritan Bay on Sunday afternoon. Keyport police said they received a 911 call about Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, and another person who became distressed around 1:35 p.m. The other individual was able to get out and said Melendez was still in the water.
You May Have Been Overcharged by EZ Pass in NJ
Check you bills. You may have been accidentally overcharged by EZ Pass in the Trenton area, according to News 12 New Jersey. This isn't something you hear about all the time. If you drove over the Trenton - Morrisville Toll Bridge (Route 1), in the right "EZ Pass Only" lane anytime this year, from February until early July, you may have been charged $9 instead of the normal $1.25.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
