ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Baseball – Toms River East Repeats as New Jersey Little League State Champions

By Matt Manley
1057thehawk.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1057thehawk.com

Kayaker drowns in Raritan Bay off Keyport, NJ

KEYPORT — A 64-year-old man was found drowned in Raritan Bay on Sunday afternoon. Keyport police said they received a 911 call about Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, and another person who became distressed around 1:35 p.m. The other individual was able to get out and said Melendez was still in the water.
KEYPORT, NJ
1057thehawk.com

JSBL Basketball – Stern’s Trailer, Orthopaedic Institute Storm Into JSBL Final

The old cliché that states "when one door closes, another opens up" could apply to Ray Salnave and Shavar Reynolds. Salnave transferred out of Monmouth University to DePaul after a breakthrough season in West Long Branch in 2019-20 and two years later, Reynolds left Seton Hall to play his final year at Monmouth University -- closer to his hometown of Manchester.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
1057thehawk.com

Autism early intervention services lacking in NJ, Rutgers says

From 2006 to 2016, researchers at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School collected data for a project they called the New Jersey Autism Study, which among other objectives, examined access to early intervention programs for children up to 36 months old. What the study, recently published in JAMA Pediatrics, found is...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Delaware, NJ
State
Connecticut State
City
Pompton Plains, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Sports
City
Rutherford, NJ
State
Rhode Island State
1057thehawk.com

NJ animal shelters crowded this summer: why and what can be done?

Summer always seems like the busiest time of year for animal shelters in New Jersey, but with the pace of adoptions slowing from what it had been earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities are crowding up fast. Tiffany Barrow, executive director of Madison-based St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, said...
MADISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy