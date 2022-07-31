Baseball – Toms River East Repeats as New Jersey Little League State Champions

KEYPORT — A 64-year-old man was found drowned in Raritan Bay on Sunday afternoon. Keyport police said they received a 911 call about Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, and another person who became distressed around 1:35 p.m. The other individual was able to get out and said Melendez was still in the water.

KEYPORT, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO