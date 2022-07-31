MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Beef prices, Southwest Airlines jobs, Verizon not the fastest

www.wfsb.com
Connecticut tops list of most expensive private schools in U.S., study finds
A new study found some of the most expensive private schools in the country are located in the Tri-State area.
NBC Connecticut
Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation
(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
Report: CT’s pension debt remains high despite residents’ personal wealth
A recent Pew report provided a sobering reminder of just how far Connecticut still has to go to overcome decades of fiscal irresponsibility.
NewsTimes
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Register Citizen
Connecticut tax-free week starts Aug. 21 — Here’s what you can save on.
In the market for a new square-dancing outfit? Some back-to-school clothes or a new set of chef whites?. Shoppers will be able to save a few bucks at the end of the month when Connecticut’s annual tax-free week kicks off Aug. 21. The exemption covers most clothing and footwear items under $100 thanks to legislation passed in 2015.
greenwichfreepress.com
$580 Million Investment Announced to Protect CT Waters From Sewage Pollution
Governor Ned Lamont Tuesday announced that the State of Connecticut is making a $580 million investment in construction-ready municipal water pollution control projects that will protect the state’s waters from sewage pollution and help improve water quality. The projects announced today are on the Clean Water Fund Priority List,...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
sheltonherald.com
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
NBC Connecticut
Conn. Towns Test Four-Day Work Week for Some Staff
More communities in Connecticut are experimenting with a four-day work week for their workers, and some believe it’s a win-win for the staff and the residents. Walk into town hall in Vernon and you’ll find staff working longer hours Monday through Thursday. The tradeoff is they’re off on Fridays.
Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?
When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
Eyewitness News
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days. An air quality...
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
AOL Corp
The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
Eyewitness News
School bus companies recruiting drivers amid shortage
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - The state is dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers. It’s not anything new, but the pandemic only made the problem worse. School bus companies, through their organization called COSTA, are putting out the pitch all week to recruit bus drivers. “We are...
