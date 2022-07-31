ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Beef prices, Southwest Airlines jobs, Verizon not the fastest

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town

The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
ESSEX, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
WTNH

Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation

(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise

People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Linus Business#Southwest Airlines#Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics#Ct
Register Citizen

Connecticut tax-free week starts Aug. 21 — Here’s what you can save on.

In the market for a new square-dancing outfit? Some back-to-school clothes or a new set of chef whites?. Shoppers will be able to save a few bucks at the end of the month when Connecticut’s annual tax-free week kicks off Aug. 21. The exemption covers most clothing and footwear items under $100 thanks to legislation passed in 2015.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

$580 Million Investment Announced to Protect CT Waters From Sewage Pollution

Governor Ned Lamont Tuesday announced that the State of Connecticut is making a $580 million investment in construction-ready municipal water pollution control projects that will protect the state’s waters from sewage pollution and help improve water quality. The projects announced today are on the Clean Water Fund Priority List,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
United Airlines
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Conn. Towns Test Four-Day Work Week for Some Staff

More communities in Connecticut are experimenting with a four-day work week for their workers, and some believe it’s a win-win for the staff and the residents. Walk into town hall in Vernon and you’ll find staff working longer hours Monday through Thursday. The tradeoff is they’re off on Fridays.
VERNON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?

When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days. An air quality...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AOL Corp

The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

School bus companies recruiting drivers amid shortage

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - The state is dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers. It’s not anything new, but the pandemic only made the problem worse. School bus companies, through their organization called COSTA, are putting out the pitch all week to recruit bus drivers. “We are...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy