Morris, CT

TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

J. Timothy’s closing early Thursday due to high heat

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – J. Timothy’s Taverne is closing early Thursday because of the high heat. The restaurant said they will be closing at 4 p.m. for the safety of their staff because it is very hot in the kitchen. J. Timothy’s also said they may close early...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants

An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
WATERBURY, CT
themonroesun.com

Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands

MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
MONROE, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
outdoors.org

CANCELLED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Underwater Cameras Tracking the Humble Alewife in Hopes of Saving It

OLD LYME – Submerged in the shallow but robust flow of an outlet between Black Hall Pond and Long Island Sound, the camera takes a picture once a minute, day and night. The 24/7 automatic photo shoot is designed to track the number and migration pattern of a small, humble-looking type of herring known as an Alewife as they travel downstream after spawning in the pond and while returning to the saltwater habitat where they spend most of their relatively short lives.
EAST LYME, CT
Register Citizen

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
UPI News

Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut rescued a Cooper's hawk found with a fishing hook stuck in its wing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said wardens responded alongside Newington police and Connecticut State Police when the hawk was spotted connected to a tree branch by a length of fishing line in Newington's Mill Park pond.
NEWINGTON, CT

