TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber

Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Heat Waves Are The Tip Of Connecticut’s Climate Change Iceberg
Frank Himmelstein on average works eight to 12 hours a day in the fields of the historic Himmelstein Homestead Farm in Lebanon. Normally, it’s hard work managing fields full of squash and peppers, but July 20 was anything but a normal day. The temperature in Lebanon hit 95 degrees.
People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
TRENDING NOW: West Hartford bear in a home, cat eats corn, dog birthday party
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has more on an alert for dangerous heat and humidity later this week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Back-to-school health guidance revealed by DPH this morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. 3...
J. Timothy’s closing early Thursday due to high heat
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – J. Timothy’s Taverne is closing early Thursday because of the high heat. The restaurant said they will be closing at 4 p.m. for the safety of their staff because it is very hot in the kitchen. J. Timothy’s also said they may close early...
DEEP: Wadsworth Falls swimming area closes after test shows high bacteria levels
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The swimming area of Wadsworth Falls State Park is closed after a water test showed high levels of bacteria in the water. According to a representative from DEEP, the area will be shut down until another test for bacteria levels is done. DEEP’s representative stressed that...
VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford, Connecticut home multiple times in 1 week
The bear went through the stuff in their kitchen, rummaged through the refrigerator in their garage, and broke a screen door several times in one week.
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CANCELLED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
Connecticut Gets Early Weather Alert for Thursday's Possible Record-Breaking Temperatures, 105 Heat Index
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The possibility of record-breaking temperatures and a heat index of 105 degrees for Thursday prompted the issuance of an early weather alert. For both Thursday and Friday, the entire state of Connecticut was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Additionally, Channel 3 issued an...
Underwater Cameras Tracking the Humble Alewife in Hopes of Saving It
OLD LYME – Submerged in the shallow but robust flow of an outlet between Black Hall Pond and Long Island Sound, the camera takes a picture once a minute, day and night. The 24/7 automatic photo shoot is designed to track the number and migration pattern of a small, humble-looking type of herring known as an Alewife as they travel downstream after spawning in the pond and while returning to the saltwater habitat where they spend most of their relatively short lives.
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
WILD VIDEO: Bear breaks into a home in West Hartford
A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home.
Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut rescued a Cooper's hawk found with a fishing hook stuck in its wing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said wardens responded alongside Newington police and Connecticut State Police when the hawk was spotted connected to a tree branch by a length of fishing line in Newington's Mill Park pond.
