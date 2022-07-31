I’m not sure I have ever photographed the New Dorp Lighthouse in Staten Island; things get fuzzy after 23 years and counting of doing Forgotten New York. The lighthouse is not the easiest in the world to find, as you have to walk to the top of one of Staten Island’s steepest grades on Altamont Street, then left on Beacon Avenue, no doubt named for the lighthouse, up to the end of the dead-end Boyle Street and then right on a lengthy driveway; the lighthouse’s address is officially #25 Boyle. And, you’re not even supposed to do that, as it’s private property; no longer a lighthouse, it’s a private dwelling. In any case, I’ll use photographs from Zillow, which listed it last year and sold it for over $900,000.

