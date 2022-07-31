ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Central Florida SCORE Is Seeking Volunteers

By a LkldNow Sponsor
LkldNow
LkldNow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Hr Morning

Employee engagement surveys: The secrets to success

Employee engagement surveys are vital to a company’s success and growth, but you knew that right! And you probably know a few reasons why employee engagement surveys are important. But do you know how to create a 100% guaranteed successful survey?. Neither do we. After all, don’t they say...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Futures Better Served: Aramark Returns to Campus with Renewed Focus and a New Name

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The heart of the home is usually the kitchen, and Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) knows that hospitality makes the difference in creating a campus experience that exudes warmth and belonging. When looking forward to the new academic year, Aramark’s higher education division—now Aramark Collegiate Hospitality —is doubling down on sustainability and global flavors, inspiring excitement about the culinary offerings and expertise, and unveiling a new name and look that reflects what it does best. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005090/en/ The heart of the home is usually the kitchen, and Aramark knows that hospitality makes the difference in creating a campus experience that exudes warmth and belonging. When looking forward to the new academic year, Aramark’s higher education division—now Aramark Collegiate Hospitality—is doubling down on sustainability and global flavors, inspiring excitement about the culinary offerings and expertise, and unveiling a new name and look that reflects what it does best. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Steven Anderson joins Safety National’s Cyber Insurance Team

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Safety National announced today that Steven Anderson joined the company’s cyber insurance team as Director of Cyber Underwriting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005013/en/ Steven Anderson, Director of Cyber Underwriting at Safety National (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
The Associated Press

Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy