TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Rally on Strong Earnings, Economic Data
The major market indexes ran higher right from the start on Wednesday – and never looked back. Helping boost investor sentiment were a pair of economic reports that indicated the U.S. economy is still growing. Data from the Institute for Supply Management this morning showed business activity in the services sector hit a three-month high of 56.7% in July.
UPS puts limit on Amazon deliveries amid focus on bigger returns
July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it will not lift the number of packages it delivers for Amazon.com, its biggest customer, as it focuses on shipments with the highest financial returns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Short Volatility Alert: Aethlon Medical, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +38.00% to $1.38. The overall sentiment for AEMD has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $1.9. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 23.0% gain, moving from $1.57 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over...
BlackRock TCP Cap: Q2 Earnings Insights
BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackRock TCP Cap beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period...
tipranks.com
Alphabet Stock: Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Near-Term Headwinds
Alphabet’s second-quarter results lagged Wall Street’s expectations. However, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate a challenging macro backdrop and fare better than several other advertising-dependent companies. Shares of tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged last week despite the company missing second-quarter analysts’ expectations. Several...
via.news
Regional Management Corp. And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Regional Management Corp. (RM), Oslo Asset Management ASA (CFB), PayPal (PYPL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity
Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
DBS Q2 profit tops estimates as banks benefit from rising interest rates
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group (DBSM.SI) reported a 7% rise in quarterly net profit that came in slightly above market estimates and gave a robust outlook as Southeast Asia's largest lender gains from sharply higher interest rates.
Is Ginkgo Bioworks Putting Its $1.5 Billion Cash Hoard to Good Use?
Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) has certainly caught the attention of investors. The shine may have worn off a bit considering the trendy stock's 65% nosedive since the beginning of 2022, but the power of synthetic biology means there's an infinite well of hope to tap into. The details of the company's...
Marriott Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marriott Intl MAR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marriott Intl beat estimated earnings by 16.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $2.19 billion from the same...
Newly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of AMTD Digital plunged 40% on Wednesday to snap an eye-popping rally fueled by retail investors this week that briefly took the Hong Kong-based fintech's market value past that of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.
Benzinga
Recap: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q2 Earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65. Revenue was down $244.90 million from...
etftrends.com
Solar ETFs Dim After SolarEdge Technologies Q2 Earnings Disappoints
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NasdaqGS: SEDG) shares plummeted Wednesday, dragging down solar sector-related exchange traded funds, after quarterly earnings results disappointed market expectations. On Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) declined by 2.9% and the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) decreased by 4.5%. Meanwhile, SolarEdge shares plunged 19.1% on Wednesday. SEDG...
Uber Beats Q2 Revenue Expectations, Despite $2.6 Bln Loss
Uber posted a surprise Q2 revenue beat, with the ridesharing company bringing in over $8.1 billion in the last three months. Total gross bookings reached $29.1 billion, which is up 33% YoY. Despite increased fuel prices, Uber says it has more drivers and couriers than before the pandemic. Uber is forecasting Q3 operating profit above estimates, betting on steady demand for its ride-hailing and food-delivery services. David Trainer, Ceo of New Constructs, breaks down Uber's Q2 results and the headwinds facing the ridesharing company in the coming months.
via.news
Monroe Capital Corporation, And ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR), Hanesbrands (HBI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) 9.17 0.44% 10.95% 2022-07-30 13:17:06. 2 ClearBridge Energy MLP Total...
Recap: Charles River Q2 Earnings
Charles River CRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charles River beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.74. Revenue was up $58.52 million from the same...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Marpai MRAI shares rose 6.58% to $0.95 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5K, which is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
