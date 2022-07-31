ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Rally on Strong Earnings, Economic Data

The major market indexes ran higher right from the start on Wednesday – and never looked back. Helping boost investor sentiment were a pair of economic reports that indicated the U.S. economy is still growing. Data from the Institute for Supply Management this morning showed business activity in the services sector hit a three-month high of 56.7% in July.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Aethlon Medical, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +38.00% to $1.38. The overall sentiment for AEMD has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $1.9. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 23.0% gain, moving from $1.57 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over...
Benzinga

BlackRock TCP Cap: Q2 Earnings Insights

BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackRock TCP Cap beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period...
tipranks.com

Alphabet Stock: Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Near-Term Headwinds

Alphabet’s second-quarter results lagged Wall Street’s expectations. However, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate a challenging macro backdrop and fare better than several other advertising-dependent companies. Shares of tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged last week despite the company missing second-quarter analysts’ expectations. Several...
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity

Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
Benzinga

Marriott Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marriott Intl MAR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marriott Intl beat estimated earnings by 16.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $2.19 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q2 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65. Revenue was down $244.90 million from...
etftrends.com

Solar ETFs Dim After SolarEdge Technologies Q2 Earnings Disappoints

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NasdaqGS: SEDG) shares plummeted Wednesday, dragging down solar sector-related exchange traded funds, after quarterly earnings results disappointed market expectations. On Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) declined by 2.9% and the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) decreased by 4.5%. Meanwhile, SolarEdge shares plunged 19.1% on Wednesday. SEDG...
Cheddar News

Uber Beats Q2 Revenue Expectations, Despite $2.6 Bln Loss

Uber posted a surprise Q2 revenue beat, with the ridesharing company bringing in over $8.1 billion in the last three months. Total gross bookings reached $29.1 billion, which is up 33% YoY. Despite increased fuel prices, Uber says it has more drivers and couriers than before the pandemic. Uber is forecasting Q3 operating profit above estimates, betting on steady demand for its ride-hailing and food-delivery services. David Trainer, Ceo of New Constructs, breaks down Uber's Q2 results and the headwinds facing the ridesharing company in the coming months.
via.news

Monroe Capital Corporation, And ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR), Hanesbrands (HBI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) 9.17 0.44% 10.95% 2022-07-30 13:17:06. 2 ClearBridge Energy MLP Total...
Benzinga

Recap: Charles River Q2 Earnings

Charles River CRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charles River beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.74. Revenue was up $58.52 million from the same...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Marpai MRAI shares rose 6.58% to $0.95 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5K, which is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
