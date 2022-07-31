Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez placed on IL with wrist injury; Jarred Kelenic called up

pro.elisportsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
CBS Sports
MLB trade rumors: Shohei Ohtani to remain with Angels at deadline, but Yankees, Padres made 'serious' offers
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), so teams now have less than 24 hours to address their needs and improve their rosters for the stretch run. We've already seen a few big names dealt and surely more trades are on the way. Monday's...
Yankees strike deal with A's for Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino
The New York Yankees have been busy at the MLB trade deadline, and that trend continued with a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that the Yankees have traded for right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return for the two Oakland arms, the Yankees are trading back a handful of pitchers of their own.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
FOX Sports
Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Mariners into game 2
Seattle Mariners (55-49, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (70-34, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8...
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
Mariners get first look at new ace Luis Castillo vs. Yankees
When Luis Castillo dazzled at Yankee Stadium for the Cincinnati Reds on July 14, it was viewed as an audition
