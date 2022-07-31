Jesy Nelson Splits From Record Label Polydor After a Year

celebsbar.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
Jason Derulo showed his support for his ex at swimwear show in Miami. See her strut
Jason Derulo was front and center to watched ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes strut down the catwalk for Miami Swim Week. Frumes, working for Luli Fama, rocked various styles for the Miami-based luxury resortwear brand Saturday night under the tents at Collins Park for Paraiso Miami Beach. Derulo was pictured taking in...
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Crushes Acoustic Cover of Rihanna Hit: VIDEO
American Idol champ Noah Thompson is rapidly making headway in the country music industry after taking home the crown this past season. After making his debut at CMA Fest in June, the budding star took to Instagram to announce the release of his newest single “Stay,” a cover of Rihanna’s 2012 hit, on Friday. Sharing an acoustic version of the single, fans flooded the comments to praise the release.
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
Selena Gomez 'Speechless' Over Britney Spears Tribute: 'I Am Beyond Lucky to Know You'
Spears said she had "no idea" Gomez would be at her wedding -- but was "SO HAPPY" she was. Selena Gomez is sharing the love after Britney Spears praised her on social media over the weekend for showing up at her wedding to Sam Asghari. On Saturday, Spears shared a...
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch During Lake Vacation in Idaho as Singer Continues Recovering
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are spending some quality time under the sun as he continues his recovery. On Monday, the "Ghost" singer and the Rhode founder were spotted on a boat in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, relaxing and sharing a smooch. In another photo, Bieber, 28, and...
Taylor Swift tops Kylie Jenner as the celebrity with the most private jet CO2 emissions
Celebrities using private jets for frequent flights has become a hot topic recently, after Kylie Jenner received backlash for flying private amid a climate crisis. But according to a new study, it appears as though Taylor Swift is the biggest celebrity polluter of them all.The report comes from sustainability marketing firm Yard, which researched over 1,500 celebrity flights using public data from the whistleblower Twitter account Celebrity Jets in order to find the celebrities with the highest CO2 emissions. The study recorded the number of flights each star has taken so far, the average time of their flights, the...
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Shares Throwback Performance Of “What Hurts The Most” With Taylor Swift
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox recently took a trip down memory lane and shared old concert footage featuring music sensation Taylor Swift. The “Fearless” singer surprised Swifties with the country trio during her 2013 Red Tour. During a stop in Nashville, the platinum-selling ensemble came out to perform...
Tinashe Has It All Under Control
It’s 11:30 p.m. on a recent Friday, and hundreds of fans are weaving across a parking lot outside the Brooklyn Mirage, rocking crochet tops, satin mini dresses, harnesses, chaps, and merchandise marked with a distinctive “333” logo. To get into the venue faster, some hop over the barricades separating the VIP section from general entry. A trio of young people in skin-tight mesh and neon vests hug at the ticket booth, one telling the other: “I’m glad I came. It’s been hard, but I’m ready to let loose.”
Britney Spears reveals celebrity guests at her wedding were a ‘surprise’
Britney Spears is celebrating the two-month anniversary of her wedding to Sam Asghari by thanking the celebrity guests who “surprised” her at the nuptials.Spears, 40, married her partner Sam Asghari, 28, during a star-studded wedding at her Los Angeles home on 9 June. To mark the two-month anniversary, the singer shared a picture of the reception hall to Instagram on Sunday and told her followers that Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna actually surprised her on the big day.“Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it???” Spears captioned the post. “Going to Disneyland...
16-Year-Old Harry Styles’ Previously Unseen ‘X Factor’ Audition Unearthed
Before there was One Direction, there was a teenage Harry Styles, who auditioned on the seventh series of UK TV singing competition The X Factor and impressed two of the three judges, including Simon Cowell. Though Styles’ a cappella rendition of Stevie Wonder’s 1976 hit “Isn’t She Lovely” is what viewers saw the young singer performing, Styles first came on stage with the Train song “Hey Soul Sister,” and the previously unseen footage of the pop star’s full audition has been released for the first time.
Harry Styles' Full 'X Factor' Audition Song 'Hey, Soul Sister' Released Years Later
For the first time, Harry Styles' biggest fans -- and, if it's possible, his biggest haters -- finally got to see his full X Factor UK audition, and it's a delight. The video, which has already surpassed more than one million views on YouTube, shows a then-16-year-old Styles checking in to the 2010 audition with his family in tow. There's a pre-audition interview in which Styles talks about his hometown and, at that point, the extent of his career in music.
Music notes: Lindsey Stirling, Harry Styles, Ava Max, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas
Lindsey Stirling shared some secrets of her “Sleepwalking” music video, revealing the snow machine used in the shot was broken, so she was being blasted in the face with snow! “It was like a blizzard,” she revealed on TikTok. But, like a pro, she kept her eyes open even though they were being “annihilated” by snowflakes!
The 10 Best Billie Eilish Covers on Talent Shows
Billie Eilish is a popular artist for singers to cover on talent shows these days. Contestants on shows such as America’s Got Talent and American Idol have taken on her discography, and her tracks have also been covered on shows outside of the United States. Let’s take a look...
Watch the Harry Styles 'X Factor' audition that started it all
The folks from UK’s X Factor are doubling down on their One Direction madness giving fans another exclusive look, this time at Harry Styles’ solo audition — singing the soulful Stevie Wonder classic “Isn’t She Lovely” and Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister.”
Paris Hilton Says She’s Heard Britney Spears & Elton John’s New Song & It’s ‘Amazing’
Britney Spears has a friend and a fan in Paris Hilton! The 41-year-old newlywed has listened to Britney’s upcoming collaboration with Sir Elton John, 75, and she revealed it’s going to be a hit. “It’s gonna be iconic,” she told reporter Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus. “I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is, it’s insane.”
Makin’ Tracks: Luke Bryan Cheers the ‘Country On’ With an Optimistic Message
“Hey, hey, U.S.A./ We ain’t seen our better days.”. In a divisive era with many Americans skeptical about the future of the democracy, Luke Bryan’s new single, “Country On,” is a timely elixir, a four-minute reminder of the nation’s proud middle class, its work ethic and the sense of community that comes from simply doing what they do.
“Best Thing”: Jake Owen scores 10th #1 single
Jake Owen has the #1 song in country music this week, and he couldn’t be more excited about it. Jake scored his 10th #1 hit with “Best Thing Since Backroads,” the lead single from his forthcoming album. “Having the #1 song in America is unbelievable,” Jake says in a celebratory video filmed on his Nashville property, thanking the songwriters, his team, his fans and his family.
