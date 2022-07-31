Body of 31-Year-Old Marrero Man Recovered After He Jumped From Bridge

kpel965.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOPD Officer Arrested on Accusations of Driving Drunk, Crashing into Multiple Cars While On Duty
New Orleans police have a hard enough time policing the city, now they're having to deal with one of their own. According to WAFB, a New Orleans police officer was "arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty." The officer, Denzel Millon, was allegedly driving his marked NOPD cruiser with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into several vehicles in the Warehouse District.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
Another Wrong-Way Head-On Crash in Louisiana Kills 1
Another wrong-way driver in Louisiana has caused a crash that has resulted in 1 fatality and several injuries. Like some of the other wrong-way crashes that have happened in Louisiana recently, this one happened on a divided highway, at night. Louisiana State Police reports that one person has died from...
St. Martinville Man Retires From LA DOTD After 67 Years on the Job
I thought that it was an accomplishment to be in the same industry for 30 years, but this story puts me to shame. A man from St. Martin Parish recently retired from his job after 67 years. 67!!. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development took time to...
New Orleans Rapper Mystikal Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Rape
Mystikal, a rapper from New Orleans, has been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges, including rape. According to arrest records, 51-year-old Michael Tyler (Mystikal's real name) was arrested on Sunday shortly after noon and booked on several felony charges, including first-degree rape, simple robbery and domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Louisiana Man ‘Caught in the Act’ Will Actually Warm Your Heart
A Louisiana woman tells the story of how her husband was "caught in the act" while out shopping. This Louisiana woman, Mykaa Wilkins, explains that her husband had a special request for dinner, so she ran to the grocery store to pick up what was needed in the recipe for this specific dish. When she was in line to check out, she noticed a man couple of people ahead of her that was wearing a uniform similar to what her husband wears, which she admits is pretty typical for the area in which she lives.
Why Is the Pelican on the Louisiana State Flag Bleeding?
Have you ever noticed that the pelican on the flag of Louisiana is bleeding?. Why Is the Pelican on the Louisiana State Flag Bleeding?. If it's been a while since you've taken a good look at the Louisiana State flag, you might notice something you haven't before. The pelican on...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
Lafayette’s Education Boom – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
Showers and Storms Likely over South Louisiana This Week
An enhanced threat of showers and storms will be a part of the south Louisiana landscape this week. While it's not unusual for the region to experience air mass or pop-up thunderstorms during August the threat of those storms is not usually this pronounced. On a typical summer day, a...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
Randy Travis’ Photo of 3 Crosses in KY Floods Goes Viral
Country star Randy Travis certainly knows of life's ups and downs. He has been at the highest of highs during his recording career. He has also felt the sting of public backlash and shame following his arrest about ten years ago for driving under the influence. Travis has also felt...
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Multiple Big Wins
The Mega Millions website is now showing a new jackpot of $20 million for next Tuesday's drawing. The site also acknowledges that one ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $.1.2 billion dollar jackpot. The point of sale location for that ticket has not been released. However, we anticipated that information to be forthcoming within the next few hours.
Man Who Stormed Capitol With Gun Gets Longest Prison Term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members...
Winning Ticket for 1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Sold in Illinois
If you were hoping to win the Mega Millions jackpot last night and you're from the great state of Louisiana, we're sorry to inform you that you didn't score the $1.28 billion. A ticketholder in Illinois is waking up today with a changed life. The winning ticket was sold at...
New Louisiana Marijuana Laws Taking Effect August 1, 2022
Beginning August 1, 2022, Louisiana has quite a few new marijuana laws taking effect. What are they? Let's take a look... Earlier this year during Louisiana's Legislative session some new marijuana laws were passed, and they go into effect Monday August 1, 2022. New marijuana laws concerning probable cause, employment...
New Orleans Museums Offer Free Admission In August
There is so much to do in New Orleans and since we are just a little drive away from the city you may want to take advantage of this opportunity. August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are several New Orleans museums that will offer free admission this month. The list of participating museums is amazing and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends.
LSU Study Suggests Caffeine Super Charges Our Spending Habits
Almost all of us know about the effects that a caffeine-infused drink can have on our disposition. Maybe it's actually our energy level that the caffeine is messing with but that certainly helps us break through the fog of waking up and getting our day started. However, a cup of...
Why Was Al Qaeda In Afghanistan? – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
