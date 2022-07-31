ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Body of 31-Year-Old Marrero Man Recovered After He Jumped From Bridge

By Jude Walker
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kpel965.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

NOPD Officer Arrested on Accusations of Driving Drunk, Crashing into Multiple Cars While On Duty

New Orleans police have a hard enough time policing the city, now they're having to deal with one of their own. According to WAFB, a New Orleans police officer was "arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty." The officer, Denzel Millon, was allegedly driving his marked NOPD cruiser with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into several vehicles in the Warehouse District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Another Wrong-Way Head-On Crash in Louisiana Kills 1

Another wrong-way driver in Louisiana has caused a crash that has resulted in 1 fatality and several injuries. Like some of the other wrong-way crashes that have happened in Louisiana recently, this one happened on a divided highway, at night. Louisiana State Police reports that one person has died from...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Accidents
Marrero, LA
Accidents
City
Marrero, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Slidell, LA
Accidents
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Rapper Mystikal Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Rape

Mystikal, a rapper from New Orleans, has been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges, including rape. According to arrest records, 51-year-old Michael Tyler (Mystikal's real name) was arrested on Sunday shortly after noon and booked on several felony charges, including first-degree rape, simple robbery and domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man ‘Caught in the Act’ Will Actually Warm Your Heart

A Louisiana woman tells the story of how her husband was "caught in the act" while out shopping. This Louisiana woman, Mykaa Wilkins, explains that her husband had a special request for dinner, so she ran to the grocery store to pick up what was needed in the recipe for this specific dish. When she was in line to check out, she noticed a man couple of people ahead of her that was wearing a uniform similar to what her husband wears, which she admits is pretty typical for the area in which she lives.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Accident#The Twin Span#St Tammany Sheriff
KPEL 96.5

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette’s Education Boom – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners

Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KPEL 96.5

Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Multiple Big Wins

The Mega Millions website is now showing a new jackpot of $20 million for next Tuesday's drawing. The site also acknowledges that one ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $.1.2 billion dollar jackpot. The point of sale location for that ticket has not been released. However, we anticipated that information to be forthcoming within the next few hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Man Who Stormed Capitol With Gun Gets Longest Prison Term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members...
TEXAS STATE
KPEL 96.5

New Louisiana Marijuana Laws Taking Effect August 1, 2022

Beginning August 1, 2022, Louisiana has quite a few new marijuana laws taking effect. What are they? Let's take a look... Earlier this year during Louisiana's Legislative session some new marijuana laws were passed, and they go into effect Monday August 1, 2022. New marijuana laws concerning probable cause, employment...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Museums Offer Free Admission In August

There is so much to do in New Orleans and since we are just a little drive away from the city you may want to take advantage of this opportunity. August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are several New Orleans museums that will offer free admission this month. The list of participating museums is amazing and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Why Was Al Qaeda In Afghanistan? – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy