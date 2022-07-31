ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention

By Tim Wronka
mynews13.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Peppa Pig Theme Park closed due to storm damage

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. ​​​The closure is due to storm damage, according to a statement the Winter Haven park shared on its social media channels. “Due to storm damage last night...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
mynews13.com

Crowd protests Warren suspension

TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the 13th Judicial Circuit Courthouse to protest the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Protesters at the 13th Judicial Circuit Courthouse protested the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. Some said they feel the suspension is...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

State Attorney Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy