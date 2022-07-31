A Walk at Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic, Connecticut

wanderwisdom.com
Related
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
wlds.com
Bluffs Woman Wins Early Bird Dreams Drawing Top Prize
Michelle Clark of Bluffs took home the $10,000 early bird Routt-Our Saviour Dreams drawing held Sunday afternoon. Other winners during the early bird on Sunday of $1,000 were Matt Grubb, Dena Dobson and Wade Gregory, all of Jacksonville, and Nancy Tezlow of White Hall. The drawing was a prelude to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowdecatur.com
Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13
August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
wlds.com
National Night Out Event in Community Park Tonight
National Night Out, an event to promote positive interactions between first responders and the community, will be held tomorrow night in Jacksonville’s Community Park. The event will coincide with several other communities’ versions of the event throughout the country. Co-Chair for the Jacksonville event, Leslie Forsman says its...
wlds.com
Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians
Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
arthurgraphic.com
State awards $489,000 in federal funds for two Douglas County tourism sites
Illinois Amish Heritage Center located between Arthur and Arcola. Steam Threshing Days are scheduled for Aug. 5–6. Friday’s event is 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. and Saturday is 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. A variety of animals can be seen during the drive-through tour at Aikman Wildlife Adventure,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
nowdecatur.com
Soy City Tuner Club holds 2nd Cars for a Cause event
July 31, 2022- Soy City Tuner Club hosted its second Cars for a Cause event at the Northgate Shopping Center, in Decatur. Cars for a Cause gives back to the community by supporting local charities. Soy City Tuner Club hosted its inaugural Cars for a Cause event in June, where it highlighted the Honor Guard.
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who was last contacted on June 8. Cornell E. Lewis, 63, was last seen at the Midtown Inn. Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a scar on his right arm.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dominic Santomassimo, Lee’Vonte Kelley, Shantel Rogers Niki Fenderson talk about the Backpack Attack on Thee Morris Code
August 3, 2022- Dominic Santomassimo, YMCA executive director, Lee’Vonte Kelley, YMCA intern, Niki Fenderson, board member of the YMCA, & Shantel Rogers, Chief of Communication officer of Walk It Like We Talk It & vice president of Hands of Hearts LLC, joined host Dr. Juanita Morris on Thee Morris Code to talk about the Backpack Attack. Organizations Chico & Southside Improvement Association are also partners on the event. The Backpack Attack will be hosted at the Decatur YMCA, Old King’s Orchard, & Johns Hill Magnet School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WCIA
From the Farm: Sweet corn research
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re in the midst of sweetcorn season, and you probably have not yet gotten enough to satisfy your desire for this great American summer treat. Marty Williams is a researcher with USDA, housed at the University of Illinois, and he has a research...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
wmay.com
Ordinance Calls For SPD Training On ”Fair And Impartial Policing”
Springfield police officers and supervisors would undergo training on “fair and impartial policing” under an ordinance now being considered by the Springfield City Council. Mayor Jim Langfelder’s office says the new training program is in response to the recent incident of a former Springfield cop who quit the...
Comments / 0