Westworld Season 4 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Keep Breathing’ Ending Explained: Can Netflix’s Melissa Barrera-led Hit Score A Second Season?
Keep Breathing is currently the number one show on Netflix. In your face, Manifest! Premiering Thursday, July 28 on the streamer, the six-episode survival drama stars Melissa Barrera as Liv, a New York lawyer whose private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier. Liv, the lone survivor, is forced to battle a potent mix of the unforgiving wilderness and past personal demons as she fights to stay alive. Also, a bear swipes her last snack bar, which is just plain rude. The limited series has earned mixed reviews (it currently has a 43% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes), but Barrera, who you...
American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
‘American Horror Stories’ is an FX on Hulu spin-off of ‘American Horror Story‘ and is set in the same universe as the original show. The main difference between the two shows is in the format. While the original takes an entire season to tell a story, the spin-off offers a new story in every episode. The second season premiere links the show with the third season of the original series, ‘Coven.’ In contrast, season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Aura,’ stands on its own. The episode’s title refers to a smart doorbell device that the protagonist, Jaslyn (Gabourey Sidibe), insists on installing despite the reluctance of her skeptic husband. Soon, she is proven right when her past comes back to haunt her. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘American Horror Stories’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
‘Westworld’ Star Daniel Wu on Jay’s Startling Episode 6 Reveal & What’s Next
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld, Season 4, Episode 6, “Fidelity.”]. Westworld dove into rebel Jay’s (Daniel Wu) backstory for “Fidelity,” and with it came some shockingly heartbreaking revelations. Through flashbacks, viewers see how he was first introduced to Frankie, a.k.a. C (Aurora...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation
Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
Steven Yeun on The Walking Dead Return: The Door Is "Slammed Shut"
There are still eight episodes until the end of The Walking Dead, but don't expect to see Glenn one last time. Steven Yeun, who starred on the first six seasons of the AMC zombie drama, is ruling out a return to The Walking Dead Universe as Glenn Rhee. Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn's fate was to be the victim of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), killed by the villain's blood-thirsty baseball bat in the show's Season 7 premiere. Unlike Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) — the episode's other victim who reappeared in a dream sequence later that season — Glenn has yet to return to the show in a flashback or cameo from beyond the grave.
Isle of the Dead Announces New Cast Members
AMC has announced new cast members joining Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Isle of the Dead. During the final series panel for Season 11 of The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple teased some of the new characters set to cross paths with frenemies Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan). The first season of the spinoff series, which recently started filming in New Jersey, follows Maggie and Negan as they travel together into post-apocalyptic New York following the series finale of The Walking Dead.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series
Click here to read the full article. Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way...
‘Westworld’ Puts Aaron Paul(s) Through the Wringer in ‘Fidelity’ (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 episode 6, “Fidelity.”]. Evan Rachel Wood once referred to Westworld as the “acting Olympics,” and in “Fidelity,” Aaron Paul earns a spot on the podium. While Wood once had to “limit [her] emotional affect”...
Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
'The Good Fight' Trailer Teases Chaotic Final Season: Watch the Madness Unfold
Diane Lockhart is making a fiery exit. Paramount+ released the official trailer for the final season of The Good Fight on Wednesday, and as you can only imagine, the stakes are higher than they've ever been as the world seemingly crumbles around her. In season 6, Diane (Christine Baranski) feels...
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'
Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
Elvis Launches ‘Summer Under the Stars,’ New Season of HBO’s ‘Industry,’ USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass,’ ‘Split’ Finale
A 24-hour Elvis Presley movie marathon kicks off the 20th edition of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” event, honoring a different star each day. HBO’s high-finance drama Industry returns for a second season. USA’s new competition show Snake in the Grass is part survival series, part The Mole. The British drama The Split, set at a family divorce-law firm, wraps its third and final season.
TVLine Items: Raising Kanan Trailer, Kate Winslet's Palace Series and More
Click here to read the full article. Starz is turning the page on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan saga with a newly released trailer for Season 2, premiering Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9/8c. In the new episodes, “Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away,” per the official synopsis. “Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.” “Lou-Lou...
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch with season 3 set to premiere in January 2023.
