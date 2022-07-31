ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star

Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Jonathan Tucker
Person
Ryan
Person
Jill Hennessy
Person
Corbin Bernsen
Person
Joanne Kelly
Person
Ernie Hudson
Popculture

Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Home Alone 3' Actor, Dead at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known as Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died Tuesday at 63. According to Variety, his agent confirmed the passing and his sister posted an announcement on Thursday revealing the TV star's death. "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ice-T Offers Big 'Law & Order: SVU' Update

Odafin Tutuola is heading back to work. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T confirmed on Monday he is returning to New York City to start filming the 24th season of the series next week. SVU will extend its record as the longest-running primetime network drama in U.S. history when it returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 22.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Law And Order: SVU Adds A Chicago P.D. And FBI: Most Wanted Alum As New Detective In Season 24

The weeks are counting down until Law & Order: SVU returns after the Season 23 finale set Benson up to make a big decision, and new casting news reveals that the Special Victims squad room is going to look different in Season 24. The long-running drama has added a new detective, and fans of some of the other series in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe may recognize the actress from roles on Chicago P.D. and FBI: Most Wanted earlier in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City On A Hill#Fbi#Maeve
Decider.com

‘PLL: Original Sin’ Episode 3 Recap: “Aftermath”

For as long as there have been teen shows, viewers have debated: How much do we actually want to see the adults in these kids’ lives? Part of the appeal of teen dramas is stepping into a world that thrums with the same high octane angst of adolescence, real world conventions be damned. Who cares if their parents are having relationship problems?! But ignoring the adults is impossible on PLL: Original Sin, whose central mystery is directly tied to generations of Millwood women and their darkest secrets. Episode 3 begins to strike a better balance between the old and the new,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series

Click here to read the full article. Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Beast

‘Reservation Dogs’ Doubles Down on Snark (and Heart) in Season 2

No one makes the words “Love you, bitch” sing quite like the cast of FX’s Reservation Dogs—and although the show’s gang of four teenagers were in a bit of a rough spot by the close of its stunning debut, there’s still plenty of love to go around in Season 2.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy