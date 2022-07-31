Another Wrong-Way Head-On Crash in Louisiana Kills 1

kpel965.com
Related
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Twin Span Bridge, driver rescued from the lake
An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down the I-10 westbound twin span. It happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Drivers are urged to avoid the twin span at this time. The St. Tammany fire….
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan Allegedly Shot In Lousiana: Report
Troubling news has begun to make its way to social media about rapper JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana native has made headlines in recent years due to his string of run-ins with the law, but this time, it is being reported by multiple outlets that Jay has been injured during a shooting. Details regarding the incident are scarce at the moment, but SayCheese reported that they've spoken to sources that have allegedly confirmed the information.
2nd arrest for state trooper
A state trooper arrested this week on assault charges in Vernon is now facing additional charges. Jaime Solis was already charged with assaulting a victim in the presence of a child.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0