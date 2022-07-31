Another Wrong-Way Head-On Crash in Louisiana Kills 1

Troubling news has begun to make its way to social media about rapper JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana native has made headlines in recent years due to his string of run-ins with the law, but this time, it is being reported by multiple outlets that Jay has been injured during a shooting. Details regarding the incident are scarce at the moment, but SayCheese reported that they've spoken to sources that have allegedly confirmed the information.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO