Why Hasn’t Mr. T’s Clubber Lang Been in More ‘Rocky’ Movies?

Sylvester Stallone Pans Hollywood ‘Bloodsuckers’ for ‘Drago’ Film
Sylvester Stallone has lashed out at producers behind Drago, the latest proposed spinoff from his hugely successful Rocky franchise. In a post to Instagram, Stallone described plans to center a film around Rocky IV antagonist Ivan Drago as “another heartbreaker,” then set his sights squarely on producer Irwin Winkler. “Once again, Irwin Winkler, this pathetic 94 year old producer and his moronic vulture children, Charles and David, are once again picking clean the bones of another wonderful character I created without even telling me.”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
This HBO Max Drama Is a Big, Depressing Mess
It’s been a stressful week. Over the last several days, my beloved HBO Max—far and away my most-used streaming service—has been the subject of rumors.After Tuesday’s abrupt shelving of Batgirl, a movie I had no plans to ever watch, the gossip mill swore that the platform was going down the toilet. The word on the street was that Warner Bros. Discovery, the service’s newly merged parent company, was going to cancel everything we like and replace them with cheap reality shows. HBO Max would lose all of its good movies, swapped out for bad movies. Fans started mounting pre-emptive campaigns...
40 Years Ago: Michael Keaton Becomes a Star in ‘Night Shift’
Happy Days was in its waning years by 1982, but for much of America, Henry Winkler was still the Fonz, that cozily nostalgic sitcom’s impossibly cool and effortlessly womanizing icon. And while he’d left the series a few years earlier, former child star Ron Howard was still identified with Happy Days’ onetime lead, the freckle-faced, Midwestern nice guy Richie Cunningham.
How ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Aims to Debunk the Band’s Myth
Whether or not you believe the Rolling Stones are the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band, one thing is for certain: They changed the face of popular music. Among Mick Jagger's jaw-dropping moves, Keith Richards' down-and-dirty guitar playing, Ronnie Wood's multi-instrumental talent and the late Charlie Watts' deceptively sophisticated style of drumming, the Stones have been "turning people on for 60 years," as Richards' puts it in a trailer for a new four-part series from Epix.
35 Years Ago: ‘The Lost Boys’ Resets the Vampire Genre
Joel Schumacher's teen-vampire horror comedy The Lost Boys opened the door for Twilight, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and True Blood, smashing Hollywood's tired Transylvanian tropes with a dirt biker's chortle. But first, the production had to overcome a change in director, a change in direction, casting issues, budget issues and Kiefer Sutherland's haircut.
Amazon Mistakenly Using Steel Panther Photo for Motley Crue Documentary
Amazon is using what appears to be a promo picture of Steel Panther to promote their Prime video documentary Rock n' Roll Icon: Motley Crue. What makes this particularly facepalming for Amazon, more so than mistakenly using any other 80's rock band's pic, is that Steel Panther is a famously-awesome hair-metal act inspired by the hair metal acts of the '80s.
Billy Sheehan Has Pro-Shot Footage From ‘Eat ‘Em and Smile’ Tour
Professionally shot footage of David Lee Roth performing with his Eat ‘Em and Smile-era band exists, and bassist Billy Sheehan says he’s got it. “I think I'm the only guy with it,” the rocker revealed during a conversation with the We Go to 11 YouTube channel (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “They shot it pro. It's Dave's tour and Dave's business, so I can't do anything with it, unfortunately. At some point, maybe I'll try and get in touch with Dave, 'Do you wanna put this out?' But I had a pro-shot [footage]… I forgot how I got it. As far as I know, nobody else has it. I just reviewed it the other day and backed it up again to another three drives to make sure I didn't lose it."
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, best-known for her groundbreaking role as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, has died at the age of 89. The actress’ passing was confirmed by her son, Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Johnson wrote in a message posted to Nichols’ official website. “Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
Mo Ostin, Longtime Warner Bros. Records Head, Dead at 95
Mo Ostin, the hugely influential music executive who helmed Warner Bros. Records for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 95. Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in 1927, the future music mogul spent his early childhood in New York, before he and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1941. In 1953, after studying economics at UCLA, he landed a job at Verve Records working in the finance department. Seven years later, following a failed attempt to purchase Verve, legendary singer Frank Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise, and poached Ostin to run it. In 1963, Reprise was purchased by Warner Bros.
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body-Shamed On The Set Of "Coyote Ugly" While "Starving" Herself For The Role
"Just the feedback was constantly like, 'You're not beautiful. You're not beautiful.'"
Watch Vince Neil Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut
Vince Neil added a new stage to his performance list Tuesday night when he played Nashville's venerable Grand Ole Opry for the first time. The Motley Crue singer made his debut at the Opry performing Motley Crue's 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.
50 Years Ago: ‘Deliverance’ Puts Masculinity Through a Trial by Terror
In 1989, actor Ned Beatty penned a brief, pithy opinion piece for The New York Times titled “Suppose Men Feared Rape.” In it, Beatty referenced the decades of catcalls he’d received since filming his infamous rape scene in 1972’s Deliverance, explaining that all those (invariably male) yahoos shouting, “Squeal like a pig!” are telling on themselves. Said Beatty (who proclaimed a penchant for brutal honesty in such situations): “Somewhere between their shouts and my threats lies a kernel of truth about how men feel about rape. My guess is we want to be distanced from it. Our last choice would be to identify with the victim.”
Robert Fripp Recalls Jimi Hendrix’s Two Compliments
King Crimson leader Robert Fripp can be heard recounting the story of the one time he met Jimi Hendrix and was paid two compliments, although he knew about only one at the time. The audio clip below is taken from one of Fripp's spoken-word performances, as he gears up for...
40 Years Ago: ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Soundtrack Ushers in the ’80s
Fast Times at Ridgemont High is considered one of the greatest movies of the '80s. That's in large part because of a soundtrack which mixed of newer bands (the Go-Go's, The Ravyns, Oingo Boingo, Quarterflash) and superstars (Stevie Nicks, Donna Summer, Jackson Browne, multiple members of the Eagles). The musical...
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet. It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.
