ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 10 Best Diners In NYC That You Just Can’t Miss

By Aditi.S
usatales.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
usatales.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million

Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Waverly, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Brooklyn, NY
Atlas Obscura

Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes

Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
BROOKLYN, NY
lonelyplanet.com

This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets

New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy