The 10 Best Diners In NYC That You Just Can’t Miss

Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Bloody Elbow
Video: BJJ black belt takes down guy accused of sucker punching construction workers in NYC
Last week, on the streets of New York City, a couple of construction workers were allegedly sucker punched. Ro Malabanan said he witnessed those attacks and decided to do something about it. Malabanan, a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, posted footage of what went down to his Instagram. The...
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams' criticism of 'insane' bail reform laws: 'Proud of what we're doing'
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials called the state’s bail reform laws "insane" and "dangerous" in a press conference. "There's always more work to be done," Bragg conceded on the "FAQ NYC" podcast recorded soon after the...
Thrillist
These 3 NYC Neighborhoods Are Among the Top 10 Best Places for Young Professionals
New York City may be known for its high prices and competitive job market, but it's also a magnet for young people looking to start their careers. In fact, three of the Big Apple neighborhoods should be among your top picks if you're a young professional looking to put down roots.
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
lonelyplanet.com
This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets
New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
