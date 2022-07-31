ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Gov. Pritzker Announces SBA Disaster Declaration Approval for Highland Park Shooting

By The Lansing Journal
thelansingjournal.com
 3 days ago
thelansingjournal.com

thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
cilfm.com

A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped ‘significantly’ in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.  This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.  “We have all kinds of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
KANE COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation

In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
thechronicle.news

Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune

Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
97ZOK

COOL! Illinois Adult Campground Just Named One of Most Unique Hotels in US

On a list of the most unique hotels, inns, lodges, and adult summer camps, these nearly 100 acres in Illinois are pretty special and I'll bet you didn't know they existed. If the getaway you want to plan is to experience wilderness but are not the least bit interested in really roughing it, if you want to be under the stars every night, and in a king-size bed...
WISH-TV

‘Training’ thunderstorms cause flooding to Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of central Indiana remained dry from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. However, flooding occurred in this same time frame just across the state border in southeastern Illinois. Here is a radar loop of the thunderstorms starting Monday evening:. At first, one thunderstorm formed and sat...
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
chicagostarmedia.com

Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago

The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
CHICAGO, IL

