Vikings value return of rejuvenated tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson delivers 'welcome to the NFL' moment for Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson wasn't sure what to expect. Before heading into his first ever NFL training camp, the Detroit Lions rookie wondered what it feel like to put on full pads again and hit the practice fields at 8:30 a.m. for three weeks straight with his new teammates. Now, halfway through, Hutchinson said it's been "pretty smooth. "
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Will Camryn Bynum Earn a Starting Job for the Vikings This Year?
Former Cal defensive back is competing against a first-round draft pick for that spot
NFL・
Thumb injury leads to surgery for Irv Smith Jr.
Not what Minnesota needed on the first day in full pads.
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Andrew Booth Jr. Making An Impression At Training Camp
Minnesota Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has left quite the impression after the first week of training camp. Booth was selected in the second-round (42nd pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft . The Vikings made a few trades to acquire this pick before drafting him. They first traded the 34th pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Minnesota then traded the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to the Colts for the 42nd and 122nd picks. With the Minnesota Vikings starting their second week of training camp, let’s see what the rookie has done to leave this impression on the team.
Leftover notes from Vikings' first padded training camp practice
The pads came on for the very first time to kick-start the second week of training camp practice for the Minnesota Vikings, and things were certainly more physical than what we saw from the team on Saturday. This was the first real practice to get a sense of where players...
Kevin O'Connell not ruling out tight end move for Vikings
It’s a next man up mentality right now for the Minnesota Vikings in the wake of starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. There’s a respect element clearly coming into play with O’Connell allowing the process to play...
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL・
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Left Pracitce With Injury
Another injury hit the Vikings training camp as Dalvin Cook left practice with an injury to his left hand. Cook was escorted off the practice field by a medical trainer. Medical staff were attending to Cook’s left hand, before leaving practice. Dalvin Cook did return to practice but did not have his helmet and his left ring finger was wrapped. The injury at the moment doesn’t appear to be too serious as it looks just to be a finger injury at the moment.
