Woman charged after fatally stabbing man during intercourse

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
Metro shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville Thursday. Police said the shooter, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex where a 22-year-old was the tenant. The tenant was planning to move out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help with the move.
Man arrested after fatally stabbing mother and sister-in-law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching a man who allegedly stabbed and killed two people at separate locations in Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, 32-year-old John Donaldson is wanted for two stabbings: one at an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike and the other at a home on Hickorydale Drive. Both are believed to be domestic-related. Police identified the two suspects to be his sister in law and his mother.
22-year-old missing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department said they are working to locate a missing 22-year-old Thursday. MPD said they are looking for Mya Christine Fuller, who was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Mya’s family said they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering messages.
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.
Police: Woman’s passenger side tires stolen off car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
61 MNPD officers graduate police academy amid shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thursday, 61 officers graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. It comes after the department was almost 200 officers shot back in February. Staff shortages have put a strain on officers. And fewer officers also mean longer wait times when people call for help. Metro Police...
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
Vigil celebrates life of woman killed in brutal stabbing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Jasmine Donaldson gathered inside Hadley Park to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her life. The sun’s rays peaked through the park just before the sunset. The park was filled with birthday balloons, a decorative stand, and sounds of celebration from her family and friends.
3 Nashville men accused of stealing guns indicted on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville men were indicted Monday after investigators accused them of conspiring to steal firearms from a federal arms licensee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin on Tuesday. According to a U.S. Justice Department media release, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23,...
Head-on collision kills two men in Hickman County
Centerville, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Hickman County on Monday morning. According to THP, the collision occurred on State Route 50 just after 6 a.m. James Nash, 70, of Centerville, TN, was traveling west on State Route...
Local law enforcement, TBI, FBI come up empty-handed during raid, fugitive still at large
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fugitive remains at large following a raid involving Springfield Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday. Smokey Barn News reported Tuesday that residents on Golfview Lane were surprised when a team of law enforcement personnel arrived, set up a...
Nashville Fire crews extinguish recycling center fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department dispatched several crews to extinguish a fire at a recycling center Wednesday. NFD said on Twitter that the fire occurred outside a recycling center on 19th Avenue North. After working for several hours, the fire was contained; however, smoke was still seen...
VIDEO: Rescue crews help horse out of pool
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Rescue Squad worked to help a horse get out of a pool Thursday afternoon. The Tennessee Equine Hospital and Williamson County Animal Control responded to calls for assistance after Tonto the horse refused to come out of his owner’s pool. WCS...
Anti-Semitic fliers left in West Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents of a West Nashville neighborhood had a disturbing wakeup Wednesday when they found anti-Semitic fliers in their driveways. The fliers were left in dozens of driveways in Nashville’s West End. “I saw one and it just caught my eye. I picked it up and...
‘The floor just fell in’: Witnesses describe chaos at Loser’s Bar and Grill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deck at a popular Midtown bar is closed after it fell apart just before a concert was set to begin Wednesday night. Witnesses said the lower deck at Loser’s Bar and Grill was packed to capacity around 6 p.m. before the back parking lot area was opened.
MNPD to provide enhanced security for Metro schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the department’s plan for school security as classes are set to begin this month around Nashville. Chief Drake assured that police coverage for this school year will be the highest...
9 dogs rescued from dark, neglectful conditions in Middle Tennessee
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps announced Thursday the rescue of nine dogs from desperate conditions at a property in Hendersonville. ARC, a national animal protection nonprofit, responded to the call after local authorities responded to complaints and said they had concerns for the animals’ welfare. As a result, the property’s residents surrendered all of the animals.
Losers Bar & Grill evacuated during Whiskey Jam concert series
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a popular bar in Midtown Nashville on Wednesday evening. NFD officials said they initially were responding to reports of a gas leak at Loser’s Bar & Grill, located at 1911 Division Street. Inspection of the establishment led to the discovery of damaged portions of flooring.
