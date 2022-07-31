Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Racks up three hits Sunday

www.cbssports.com
Breaking: Angels Make Decision On Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere - at least this season. The Los Angeles Angels superstar had been rumored to be on the trade block heading into Tuesday night's deadline. However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels have decided to hold onto Ohtani. "Breaking: Angels have...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
David Peralta, Jose Siri fuel Rays past Blue Jays
Recent acquisitions David Peralta and Jose Siri provided just enough offense to lift the host Tampa Bay Rays to a
Braves Are Acquiring Veteran Closer From The Angels
The Atlanta Braves acquired some valuable bullpen help at the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Braves made a move for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who finished last season with 34 saves and a 2.83 ERA. Iglesias signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Halos last winter...
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Wednesday
Myers isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Myers started the last three games and went 2-for-10 with two RBI, a run, two walks and three strikeouts. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth Wednesday.
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers, scores thrice Monday
Mullins went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Mullins had gone just 4-for-24 in his previous eight games before putting together an excellent performance Monday. The outfielder is up to nine homers, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored and 22 stolen bases while slashing .259/.320/.389 through 441 plate appearances.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully
Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
Graham Ashcraft flirts with complete game as Reds top Marlins
Graham Ashcraft pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings, and Aristides Aquino stroked a two-run single and unleashed a 101-mph throw
numberfire.com
Andrew Velazquez sitting Tuesday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels infeilder Andrew Velazquez is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Velazquez is being replaced at shortstop by David Fletcher versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 260 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .176 batting average with a .482 OPS,...
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hammers homer in win
Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Royals. Abreu has homered in two of the last three games, but Tuesday marked his first game with multiple RBI since July 14. The first baseman is up to 13 long balls 52 RBI, 56 runs scored and 27 doubles in 101 contests while maintaining a steady .300/.381/.470 slash line. The White Sox were quiet at the trade deadline, so Abreu's status as a key piece in the heart of the lineup remains unchanged as they try to chase down the Twins and Guardians in the AL Central.
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench Wednesday
McMahon isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres. McMahon is getting a breather after he went 5-for-12 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and three strikeouts over the last three games. Elehuris Montero will take his place at the hot corner and bat ninth.
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
